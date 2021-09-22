World Europe 22 Sep 2021 WHO chief thanks Ind ...
WHO chief thanks India for resumption of COVID vaccine export

Published Sep 22, 2021, 10:57 am IST
Ghebreyesus also said that the move will help WHO to reach its goal of 40 per cent vaccination in all countries by the end of the year
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of World Health Organization (AFP)
Geneva: Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday extended gratitude to India for resuming crucial COVID vaccine shipments to COVAX from October.

Ghebreyesus also said that the move will help WHO to reach its goal of 40 per cent vaccination in all countries by the end of the year.

 

"Thank you Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya for announcing India will resume crucial COVID-19 vaccine shipments to COVAX in October. This is an important development in support of reaching the 40 per cent vaccination target in all countries by the end of the year. #VaccinEquity," Ghebreyesus said in a tweet.

The remark of WHO's Director-General came after Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya announced that in the fourth quarter of 2021, the government of India will resume 'Vaccine Maitri', an initiative to provide COVID vaccines to countries around the world and also fulfil its responsibility under COVAX.

 

Mandaviya also announced that the Indian government is expecting more than 30 crore doses from vaccine manufacturers in the month of October.

Meanwhile, with the administration of 37,78,296 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed the landmark figure of 80 crores (80,85,68,144) as per provisional reports till 7 am on Wednesday. This was achieved through 79,78,302 sessions, the Indian Ministry of Health said.

