World Europe 22 Aug 2019 Nirav Modi to appear ...
World, Europe

Nirav Modi to appear via videolink for remand hearing in UK

PTI
Published Aug 22, 2019, 10:43 am IST
Updated Aug 22, 2019, 10:43 am IST
The 48-year-old is likely to be informed of the dates for his trial on the extradition charges brought by the Indian government.
Modi was arrested by uniformed Scotland Yard officers on an extradition warrant on March 19 and has been in prison since. (Photo: File)
 Modi was arrested by uniformed Scotland Yard officers on an extradition warrant on March 19 and has been in prison since. (Photo: File)

London: Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, wanted in India in connection with the nearly USD 2 billion Punjab National Bank (PNB) money laundering case, is set to appear before a UK court for his customary 28-day remand hearing on Thursday.

The 48-year-old is likely to be informed of the dates for his trial on the extradition charges brought by the Indian government, being represented at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London by the UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS).

 

Modi has been lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London since his arrest in March on an extradition warrant executed by Scotland Yard. Chief Magistrate Emma Arbuthnot had presided over the last remand hearing at the court via videolink from the prison where Modi is being held, during which she had indicated that the dates for an estimated five-day trial would be mutually agreed by both sides soon.

As per the timelines discussed during the brief hearing, the judge said she expected to receive all the evidence and skeleton argument bundles in the case by April 8, with a five-day hearing then expected to be slotted in May next year.

There are likely to be a number of case management hearings ahead of that but meanwhile a planned case management hearing for next Monday was vacated as not required.

Under the UK's law, Modi is expected to be produced before the court every four weeks. Modi has previously had his bail rejected multiple times, the fourth and final time being by the UK High Court last month. In her judgment handed down at the Royal Courts of Justice in London, Justice Ingrid Simler had concluded there were “substantial grounds” to believe that Modi would fail to surrender as he does possess the means to “abscond”.

Reiterating similar concerns as those previously raised by Westminster Magistrates' Court during earlier bail attempts, Judge Simler ruled that after considering all the material "carefully", she had found strong evidence to suggest there had been interference with witnesses and destruction of evidence in the case and concluded it can still occur.

"The applicant has access to considerable financial resources, supported by an increased [bail bond security] offer of 2 million pounds," the judge noted.

The High Court judge stressed that while it was not for her to take a "definitive view" on the evidence, she had proceeded on the basis that the government of India has acted in good faith in what is “undoubtedly” a serious case and a “sophisticated international conspiracy” to defraud, together with money laundering.

Modi was arrested by uniformed Scotland Yard officers on an extradition warrant on March 19 and has been in prison since. During subsequent hearings, Westminster Magistrates' Court was told that Modi was the "principal beneficiary" of the fraudulent issuance of letters of undertaking (LoUs) as part of a conspiracy to defraud PNB and then laundering the proceeds of crime.

...
Tags: nirav modi, pnb fraud case, uk high court
Location: United Kingdom, England


Latest From World

The Tokyo-bound Hayabusa No 46 train screeched to an emergency stop in a tunnel shortly after leaving Sendai station in northeastern Japan when the conductor saw a warning light that the door of the ninth carriage was open, East Japan Railway said. (Representational Image)

Japan bullet train runs at 280 km/hr with one of its doors open

Worsening relations between Brazil and Europe has worried the powerful agriculture sector, which fears a backlash from its key markets. (Photo: AFP)

Wildfires in Amazon rainforest ignites firestorm on social media

Trevor Mallard, the Speaker of New Zealand's parliament, cradled a lawmaker's baby while he presided over a debate in the House of Representatives. (Photo: Twitter/ Trevor Mallard)

New Zealand Speaker feeds lawmaker's baby in Parliament

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini tried to force a snap election. (Photo: AFP)

Italy’s president to hold talks aiming to solve political crisis



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dwayne Johnson leads Forbes' highest-paid actors list, Akshay Kumar in top 10

Akshay Kumar and Dwayne Johnson.
 

PUBG update brings Helicopters, Tanks, Rocket launchers and more; Watch video

The Helicopter also allows the three members apart from the pilot to peek out and shoot just like they could if they were in a car. (Photo: YouTube/Mr Ghost Gaming)
 

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios vs Maruti Suzuki Swift vs Ford Figo: What do the prices say?

Hyundai has launched the third-generation i10 in India which carries the moniker Grand i10 Nios.
 

Introducing iPhone 11 Pro; a master class with crazy tech

The main new iPhone concept is Side Displays.
 

RTGS system for customer transactions to open at 7 am from Aug 26: RBI

RTGS System is available for customer transactions from 0800 hours to 1800 hours and for inter-bank transactions from 0800 hours to 1945 hours. (Photo: Pexels)
 

UP cops prompt action saves life of a man attempting suicide in Hardoi

‘I received a call and the caller was a woman who was crying and she said that her husband is not opening the door and has hanged himself,’ the constable said. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Indian Sikh activist's turban targeted in racist attack in Austria

Despite feeling hurt by the jibe, Singh says education is a much better way forward than punishment. (Photo: Facebook | ravisinghkhalsaaid)

Watch: UK supermarkets go ‘nude’, test plastic-free zones

‘I've just done my first-ever plastic-free shop,’ said May Stirling, who travelled 60 kilometres (35 miles) from the village of Ramsbury to Oxford for the university city's

Two French tourists may end up in jail for taking sand from Sardinian beach

The measure is just one way to control damage of popular destinations caused by tourists. (Representational Image)

Venkaiah Naidu reaches Estonia, for intensifying bilateral cooperation

Earlier, Naidu had visited Lithuania and Latvia, where he batted for strengthening economic and cultural relations with India. (Photo: ANI)

EU rejects demand to scrap Irish backstop

Boris Johnson.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham