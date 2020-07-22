120th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,195,674

36,810

Recovered

752,596

24,303

Deaths

28,781

596

Maharashtra32703118221712276 Tamil Nadu1806431266702626 Delhi1260961061183690 Karnataka71069254601469 Andhra Pradesh5866825574758 Uttar Pradesh53288318551229 Gujarat50465365042200 Telangana4770436385429 West Bengal47030280351182 Rajasthan3159922889581 Bihar2856418741198 Haryana2746220952364 Assam267731803469 Madhya Pradesh2331015684738 Odisha1983513310139 Jammu and Kashmir152588455263 Kerala13995589045 Punjab108897389263 Jharkhand6243294261 Chhatisgarh5731411429 Uttarakhand4849329755 Goa4027244926 Tripura334519268 Puducherry2300136931 Manipur201513840 Himachal Pradesh1681107711 Nagaland10874850 Arunachal Pradesh8583033 Chandigarh75151812 Meghalaya514774 Sikkim3431080 Mizoram3171680
World Europe 22 Jul 2020 December Nobel Prize ...
World, Europe

December Nobel Prize banquet in Sweden cancelled

AP
Published Jul 22, 2020, 3:15 pm IST
Updated Jul 22, 2020, 3:15 pm IST
The pandemic also makes it uncertain whether prize winners can travel to Sweden
File photo shows guests waiting for the desserts during royal banquet to honour the laureates of the Nobel Prize 2019 following the Award ceremony in Stockholm, Sweden. — AFP
 File photo shows guests waiting for the desserts during royal banquet to honour the laureates of the Nobel Prize 2019 following the Award ceremony in Stockholm, Sweden. — AFP

Stockholm: The Nobel Foundation, which manages the prestigious Nobel Prizes, says it has canceled the traditional December banquet at the Stockholm City Hall due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lars Heikensten, CEO of the Nobel Foundation, said it is not possible to gather up to 1,300 banquet guests and let them sit next to each other amid the current COVID-19 restrictions. He said the pandemic also makes it uncertain whether prize winners can travel to Sweden.

 

The Nobel Prizes are announced in October but the festivities in December will be severely limited due to the pandemic. The foundation said it was not completely clear yet how and in what form the award ceremonies will take place.

The Nobel Peace Prize is announced in Oslo, Norway, while the others are awarded in Stockholm.

Heikensten said in a statement: Nobel Week will not be as usual due to the current pandemic. This is a very special year when everyone has to make sacrifices and adapt to completely new circumstances but we will pay different attention to the prize winners, their discoveries and works.

 

...
Tags: sweden, nobel peace prize


Latest From World

South African anti-apartheid figure Andrew Mlangeni dies at the age of 95. (Photo- AFP)

Andrew Mlangeni, ally of Mandela in anti-apartheid struggle, dies at 95

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. AFP photo

Pompeo slams Chinese bullying of its Himalayan neighbours

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AFP)

UK report fails to find out if Russia meddled in Brexit vote

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (AFP)

China tells UK to 'correct its mistakes' regarding Hong Kong



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

UK report fails to find out if Russia meddled in Brexit vote

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AFP)

Russia's UK ambassador rejects coronavirus vaccine hacking allegations

Russia's ambassador to Britain Andrei Kelin rejects virus vaccine hacking claims. (Photo- BBC Interview)

Russia is hacking virus vaccine trials to steal data, say UK, US and Canada

Russian President Vladimir Putin leads a cabinet meeting via video conference at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence outside Moscow, Russia, Thursday, July 16, 2020. (AP)

Over 150 countries sign up for fair distribution of COVID vaccine

Representational Image. (AP)

UK to release report on alleged Russian interference in Brexit vote

The 50-page report was completed last year but its publication was delayed by the general election in December. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham