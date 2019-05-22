LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

May may not be able to rescue Brexit deal

Published May 22, 2019, 4:50 pm IST
Updated May 22, 2019, 4:50 pm IST
May is likely to face an intense session at PM's Questions in parliament, a day before Britain votes in EU elections.
Britain Prime Minister Theresa May (Photo: File)
 Britain Prime Minister Theresa May (Photo: File)

London: British Prime Minister Theresa May's final bid to salvage her EU divorce deal appeared doomed as pro-Brexit Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party rejected her attempts at compromise.

May is likely to face an intense session at Prime Minister's Questions in parliament on Wednesday, a day before Britain votes in EU elections it had not expected to take part in three years after the Brexit referendum.

 

The embattled leader promised on Tuesday to give lawmakers a vote on holding a second Brexit referendum and dangled a package of sweeteners she hoped could resolve the Brexit crisis.

MPs have already rejected her Brexit deal three times.

May has already said she will leave office shortly after the measures she outlined are put up for a vote early next month -- no matter the outcome.

In her televised address on Tuesday, she promised to give lawmakers a chance to set a confirmatory referendum on whatever version of Brexit they end up approving in the weeks or months to come.

"I recognise the genuine and sincere strength of feeling across the house on this important issue," May said.

The measure is a key demand of the main opposition Labour Party but is bitterly opposed by Brexit-supporting Conservatives whose votes May also needs if she is to get her deal passed.

May's offer comes as Britain votes in EU elections Thursday with the two main parties trailing behind the Brexit Party and the pro-EU Liberal Democrats, according to a YouGov poll.

