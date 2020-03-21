World Europe 21 Mar 2020 'You are not in ...
World, Europe

'You are not invincible', WHO warns young people over the Covid19

AFP
Published Mar 21, 2020, 12:28 pm IST
Updated Mar 21, 2020, 12:29 pm IST
While the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions are the hardest hit, young people are also vulnerable to coronavirus
AFP Photo
 AFP Photo

Rome: Hundreds of millions of people worldwide kicked off the weekend under a coronavirus lockdown, as the global death toll accelerated sharply and the World Health Organization warned young people they were "not invincible".

The pandemic has completely upended lives across the planet, sharply restricting the movement of huge populations, shutting down schools and businesses, and forcing millions to work from home -- while many have lost their livelihoods entirely.

 

The virus death toll surged past 11,000 worldwide, with 4,000 alone in worst-hit Italy where the daily number of fatalities has shot up relentlessly over the past week.

While the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions are the hardest hit by the virus, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned that young people were also vulnerable.

"Today I have a message for young people: you are not invincible. This virus could put you in hospital for weeks -- or even kill you," Tedros said.

"Even if you don't get sick, the choices you make about where you go could be the difference between life and death for someone else."

Across Europe, governments continued to rigorously enforce lockdown measures as the continent's most celebrated boulevards and squares remained silent and empty even as warmer spring weather arrived.

Italy reported its worst single day, adding another 627 fatalities and taking its reported total to 4,032 despite efforts to stem the spread.

The nation of 60 million now accounts for 36 percent of the world's coronavirus deaths and its death rate of 8.6 percent among confirmed infections is significantly higher than in most other countries.

...
Tags: covid-19, coronavirus outbreak, world health organisation


Latest From World

Iranians, some wearing protective masks,walk outside the capital Tehran's grand bazaar, during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic crises. AFP Photo

Iran reports 123 new Covid19 deaths, toll climbs to 1,556

People sunbathe on Bondi Beach ahead of its closure in Sydney on Saturday. AFP Photo

Sydney shuts down Bondi Beach after crowds turn deaf ear to virus warnings

Ivanka Trump, the daughter and assistant to President Donald Trump, listens as President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus task force briefing at the White House. AP Photo

Trump defends handling of Covid19 pandemic, invokes Defence Prduction Act

People entering the White House have their temperature taken before a coronavirus,COVID-19 briefing atthe White House in Washington, DC. AFP Photo

US White House reports first case of covid19 as staffer tests positive



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Italy's virus toll tops 4,000 after new one-day record

In this March 17, 2020 file photo, pallbearers stand outside the Monumentale cemetery in Bergamo, the heart of the hardest-hit province in Italy’s hardest-hit region of Lombardy, Italy. (AP)

Covid19 deaths cross 1,000 in Spain

Members of the Military Emergencies Unit (UME) carry out a general disinfection at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat airport in El Prat de Llobregat, Spain. AFP Photo

Covid19 death toll worldwide crossses 10,000

Visitors wearing face masks walk through Nakamise alley at Asakusa in Tokyo. AP Photo

Italian healthworkers fight fatigue amid virus outbreak

A nurse prepares to swabs a persons nose for coronavirus. AFP Photo

Coronavirus deaths: Italy overtakes China with 3,405 deaths

AFP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham