World, Europe

Liz Truss resigns as British Prime Minister

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Oct 20, 2022, 6:37 pm IST
Updated Oct 20, 2022, 6:37 pm IST
Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss addresses the media in Downing Street in London, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Truss says she resigns as leader of UK Conservative Party. (Photo: AP)
 Britain's Prime Minister Liz Truss addresses the media in Downing Street in London, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. Truss says she resigns as leader of UK Conservative Party. (Photo: AP)

LONDON: Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday announced her resignation after an open revolt against her leadership in the Conservative Party.

"I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected, she said speaking outside Downing Street.

Truss said she has told King Charles she is resigning as leader of the Conservative Party.

She has been in office for just 45 days - the shortest tenure of any British prime minister.

...
