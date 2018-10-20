search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Europe

As Chinese assertion grows, France plans aircraft carrier in Indian Ocean

AFP
Published Oct 20, 2018, 1:19 pm IST
Updated Oct 20, 2018, 1:19 pm IST
France, Australia and India had a responsibility to protect the region from 'hegemony' -- a veiled reference to Beijing's growing might.
The Charles de Gaulle, currently in the southern French port of Toulon undergoing renovation, should be ready to sail to the Indian Ocean early next year, Defence Minister Florence Parly said. (Photo: AFP | Representational)
 The Charles de Gaulle, currently in the southern French port of Toulon undergoing renovation, should be ready to sail to the Indian Ocean early next year, Defence Minister Florence Parly said. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

Marseilla, France: France said Friday it would send its aircraft carrier to the Indian Ocean next year, to defend freedom of navigation at a time of growing Chinese assertiveness in disputed waters.

The Charles de Gaulle, currently in the southern French port of Toulon undergoing renovation, should be ready to sail to the Indian Ocean early next year, Defence Minister Florence Parly said.

 

France "has always stood in the front line in defence of the inalienable right of freedom of navigation in international waters," Parly told La Provence newspaper.

"Whenever there are infringements of this fundamental principal of international law, as is currently the case in southern China, we shall make a show of our freedom to act and sail in such waters," she added.

In May, the French helicopter-carrier Dixmude cruised the South China Sea, while a French air squadron flew over the region in August.

Also in May, French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking on a trip to Australia, said no country could be allowed to dominate the region.

France, Australia and India had a responsibility to protect the region from "hegemony" -- a veiled reference to Beijing's growing might, he said.

France has a number of island territories in the Pacific Ocean.

...
Tags: indian ocean, florence parly, south china sea, emmanuel macron, pacific ocean
Location: France, Île-de-France




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Prince Harry opens memorial as royal tour continues

Joyous debut royal tour by the couple was buoyed by news that they are expecting their first baby. (Photo: AP)
 

8 ways for weight loss without diet or exercise

Here are 8 ways to lose weight without diet or exercise. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Govt to allow data service initially under in-flight connectivity

Under the proposed in-flight connectivity guidelines, both voice and data services would be provided to passengers on flights.
 

ISL 2018-19: How Jorge Costa plotted FC Pune City's downfall in Maharashtra derby

Midfield general Paulo Machado was top-notch with his distribution and it was his partnership with the effervescent Rafael Bastos that caused an endless amount of trouble for Pune’s creaky rearguard. (Photo: ISL Media)
 

Over 60,000 Indians received Green cards in 2017: DHS

Under the current regulation, skilled immigrants from India need to wait anywhere between 25-92 years for a Green Card due to per-country limits.
 

OnePlus fans can rejoice: OnePlus scraps 30 October 6T launch date

OnePlus had planned to announce the OnePlus 6T on October 30 in New York.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Canada legalises marijuana, becomes world's largest marketplace

The Cannabis Act, which fulfils a promise Trudeau made in the 2015 election campaign, makes Canada only the second nation after Uruguay to legalize the drug. (Photo: File)

‘Storm heading your way’: UN warns of growing hunger, climate change threats

Food is being wasted both during the production process and in people’s kitchens. (Representational Image)

Open to extending post-Brexit transition period for few months: British PM May

Prime Minister Theresa May says she Britain will consider extending the transition period after Brexit for a few months. (Photo: AFP)

Brexit deal achievable amid drifts with EU, says Theresa May

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the House of Commons, London, with an update on the latest developments in the Brexit negotiations. (Photo: AP)

UK-based pro-Khalistan activist captured kissing transsexual in viral video

The video of Harsimranjit Singh Khera, several Sikh leaders believe, has exposed his false claims of gaining independence on Sikhs’ principles and beliefs. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham