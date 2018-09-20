search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Europe

Indian-origin doctor warns of ‘unconscious racism’ in UK’s health service

PTI
Published Sep 20, 2018, 1:46 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2018, 1:46 pm IST
Indian-origin doctor called on the government-funded National Health Service to treat its black and minority ethnic doctors more fairly.
Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chair of the British Medical Association (BMA), said despite making up a third of the National Health Service (NHS) workforce, the Black And Minority Ethnic (BAME) doctors were not proportionately represented at senior managerial levels of the UK's health service. (Photo: Twitter)
 Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chair of the British Medical Association (BMA), said despite making up a third of the National Health Service (NHS) workforce, the Black And Minority Ethnic (BAME) doctors were not proportionately represented at senior managerial levels of the UK's health service. (Photo: Twitter)

London: A senior Indian-origin medic who heads Britain's leading doctors' union on Thursday called on the government-funded National Health Service to treat its black and minority ethnic doctors more fairly, alleging that there is an "unconscious racism" within the system.

Dr Chaand Nagpaul, chair of the British Medical Association (BMA), said despite making up a third of the National Health Service (NHS) workforce, the Black And Minority Ethnic (BAME) doctors were not proportionately represented at senior managerial levels of the UK's health service.

 

BAME doctors are more prone to bullying and being referred to the country's medical watchdog General Medical Council (GMC) over allegations of misconduct, he claimed.

Nagpaul cited the findings of a new survey he launched as the first Indian-origin head of the association to warn against an "unconscious racism" within the system acting as a barrier for BAME doctors in the NHS, many of them Indian.

"As well as a culture of fear and blame, the survey concluded that the BAME doctors remain disadvantaged by the NHS. Only half of ethnic minority doctors feel respected or culturally included in their place of work. They talked of experiencing unconscious racism in everything from job progression to training and patient interaction," the BMA said in a statement.

Nagpaul said that despite making up a third of the NHS workforce, BAME doctors were not proportionately represented at senior managerial levels of the UK's health service and are more prone to bullying and being referred to the country's medical watchdog General Medical Council (GMC) over allegations of misconduct.

"BAME doctors make up more than a third of the medical workforce and play a vital role, day in day out, delivering care to patients across the country. Yet despite their commitment they're more likely to face referral to the GMC, are more likely to have their cases investigated and are more likely to face harsh sanctions following an investigation," he said.

BMA highlights that only seven per cent of very senior managers in the NHS are currently from the BAME backgrounds, something Nagpaul says is not down to "lack of ability".

"BAME staff in the NHS workforce as a whole are more likely to experience bullying, harassment or abuse from other staff. Differential achievement in exams and poorer career progression are another worrying factor, and with independent research showing that this is not related to any lack of ability. In the 21st century, that is not acceptable," said Nagpaul, who has been a General Practitioner (GP) with the NHS for nearly 30 years.

The "Caring, supportive, collaborative?" project, undertaken by the BMA to find solutions to the challenges faced by the NHS, was launched by Nagpaul early this year to engage doctors across the UK in an open conversation about their daily working experiences and what they want the NHS to look like in the future.

Its report notes: "It is concerning that BAME doctors are clearly more fearful about being unfairly blamed or suffering adverse consequences if they raise concerns.

"This fear is likely to stem from the fact that BAME doctors are more likely to face disciplinary proceedings, be referred to the GMC by their employer and face investigations and sanctions".

BAME doctors were found to be more than twice as likely than their white counterparts to say that there is often a problem with bullying, undermining or harassment in their main place of work (18 per cent versus seven per cent).

The BMA said that in recent months nearly 8,000 doctors - junior doctors to GPs and hospital doctors - have provided their accounts of working life across the NHS in a major survey.

The BMA notes: "The results are stark: they show the damaging impact of asking doctors to provide care without enough funding, staff, beds or equipment to meet the needs of patients.

"Adding to this, the results suggest that poor lines of communication and organisational divisions between general practice and hospitals is undermining patient care. A lack of IT support is holding back efforts to encourage collaboration and greater innovation in our health services".

BMA said the purpose of its project is to ensure that the voices of doctors from all disciplines and backgrounds are heard by the NHS, regulators and the government as the future sustainability of the NHS is considered and planned for.

Tags: indians abroad, indian origin doctor, racism in uk, british medical association
Location: United Kingdom, England, London




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Eating pasta during pregnancy doubles risk of kids getting Type 1 diabetes as teens

Study stressed that they had not proved the link and that more studies were needed before women should alter their diets. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

2018 Vijay Hazare Trophy: 10-4-10-8! Shahbaz Nadeem breaks List A world record

Jharkhand's left-armer Shahbaz Nadeem, who has been knocking on the doors of the Indian team for a while now, ran through the Rajasthan batting to end a sensational spell. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: Twitter can’t keep calm as Manish Pandey pulls off a stunner vs Pakistan

The Indian bowlers were key to bundling the Men in Green out for 162 runs, but substitute Manish Pandey too played a pivotal role by taking a spectacular catch at long-on to dismiss captain Sarfraz Ahmed for six runs. (Photo: AFP)
 

JK Rowling confirms Harry Potter fan theory about Hermione’s name

In one particularly awkward scene, Hermione has to teach Krum how to say her name properly - spelling it out slowly as 'Her-my-oh-nee'. (Photo: AP)
 

Tweeting in Hindi gaining popularity in India, says US study

A key indicator of this shift is that 11 of the 15 most retweeted messages by Indian politicians in the last year have been in Hindi.
 

Apple’s AR headset will be revolutionary, reveals patent

Apple's headset will generate images in real-time 3D. (Photo: Patently Apple)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Britain, EU clash over who should give ground as Brexit nears

'If we are going to achieve a successful conclusion then, just as the UK has evolved its position, the EU will need to evolve its position too,' British Prime Minister Theresa May said. (Photo: File)

Arson attack on Indian-origin family's home in UK; hate crime, say cops

'The Metropolitan Police is investigating this as a hate crime. It is being dealt with as a case of arson and criminal damage. No arrests have been made so far,' a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said on Wednesday. (Representational image)

Indian-origin bus driver killed 2 in UK crash 3 years ago: Court

Chander, a former town mayor of Leamington Spa, mistook the accelerator for the brake before the fatal smash, which caused the death of seven-year-old schoolboy Rowan Fitzgerald, who was sitting at the front of the upper deck of the bus and died of a head injury. (Representational Image)

Aware about sexual abuse by Buddhist teachers since 1990s: Dalai Lama

The Tibetan spiritual leader, revered by millions of Buddhists around the world, made the admission during a four-day visit to the Netherlands. (Photo: File)

EU, non-EU nationals to face similar post-Brexit immigration rules: Theresa May

The UK is at present bound by the EU's freedom of movement rules, which offers nationals from the 27 EU member-countries an automatic right to work and settle in Britain. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham