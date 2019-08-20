World Europe 20 Aug 2019 Boris Johnson discus ...
Boris Johnson discusses economic issues, Brexit with Trump

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday (local time) had a telephonic conversation with US President Donald Trump and discussed a wide range of trade and economic issues, including Brexit.

"President Donald Trump spoke by telephone with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom earlier today to discuss a wide range of trade and economic issues," the White House said in a statement on Monday.

 

"Prime Minister Johnson also provided the President with an update on Brexit," the statement read.

The development came just before the 45th G7 summit is scheduled to be held on August 24 to August 26, in the French seaside town of Biarritz. Attendees of the summit will include Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Special invitees of the event include India, Spain and Australia.

Meanwhile, Trump has also reciprocated his excitement to meet Johnson on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

"Great discussion with Prime Minister @BorisJohnson today. We talked about Brexit and how we can move rapidly on a US-UK free trade deal. I look forward to meeting with Boris this weekend, at the @G7, in France!" Trump tweeted.

