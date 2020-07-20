119th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,154,917

36,810

Recovered

724,702

24,303

Deaths

28,099

596

Maharashtra31869517502912030 Tamil Nadu1756781217762551 Delhi1237471049183663 Karnataka67420237961408 Andhra Pradesh5372424228696 Uttar Pradesh51160308311192 Gujarat49439356592166 Telangana4627434323422 West Bengal44769264181147 Rajasthan3039022195568 Bihar2745517535187 Haryana2685820226355 Assam250931709663 Madhya Pradesh2331015684738 Odisha1811012910125 Jammu and Kashmir146508274254 Kerala11067499439 Punjab94426373239 Jharkhand5110257746 Chhatisgarh4976351223 Uttarakhand4102302151 Goa3304194621 Tripura237916843 Puducherry1898106628 Manipur180011630 Himachal Pradesh1417101110 Nagaland9564050 Chandigarh66048011 Arunachal Pradesh5431533 Meghalaya403492 Mizoram2721600 Sikkim267880
World Europe 20 Jul 2020 Two coronavirus vacc ...
World, Europe

Two coronavirus vaccines show 'promising immune response' in human trials

AFP
Published Jul 20, 2020, 8:59 pm IST
Updated Jul 20, 2020, 8:59 pm IST
One candidated being tested at Oxford found to be safe while the other, on trial in China, produce an immune response
In this handout photo released by University of Oxford, a doctor takes blood samples for use in a coronavirus vaccine trial in Oxford, England on June 25, 2020. Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. In research published Monday July 20, 2020 in the journal Lancet, scientists said they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55. (AP)
 In this handout photo released by University of Oxford, a doctor takes blood samples for use in a coronavirus vaccine trial in Oxford, England on June 25, 2020. Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. In research published Monday July 20, 2020 in the journal Lancet, scientists said they found their experimental COVID-19 vaccine produced a dual immune response in people aged 18 to 55. (AP)

PARIS: Two coronavirus vaccine candidates have proven safe for humans and produced strong immune reactions among patients involved in separate clinical trials, doctors said on Monday.

The first trial among more than 1,000 adults in Britain found that the vaccine induced "strong antibody and T cell immune responses" against the novel coronavirus.

 

A separate trial in China involving more than 500 people showed most had developed widespread antibody immune response.

The studies, published in The Lancet medical journal, constitute a major step on the road towards a COVID-19 vaccine that is effective and safe for widespread use.

The authors of the studies said that they encountered few adverse side-effects from the vaccine candidates.

However, they cautioned that more research was needed, particularly among older adults, who are disproportionately at risk of dying of COVID-19.

Co-author Sarah Gilbert from the University of Oxford said the results "hold promise".

 

"If our vaccine is effective, it is a promising option as these types of vaccine can be manufactured at large scale."

...
Tags: oxford university, sarah gilbert, astrazeneca, coronavirus vaccine
Location: France, Île-de-France, Paris


