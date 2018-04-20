search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Europe

Muslim woman denied French citizenship for refusing to shake hands with officials

AFP
Published Apr 20, 2018, 10:53 am IST
Updated Apr 20, 2018, 10:53 am IST
The government said her behaviour showed she was 'not assimilated into the French community'.
The woman, who has been married to a Frenchman since 2010, appealed the April 2017 decision, calling it an 'abuse of power'. (Photo: AFP | Representational)
 The woman, who has been married to a Frenchman since 2010, appealed the April 2017 decision, calling it an 'abuse of power'. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

Paris: France's highest administrative court has upheld a decision to deny a French passport to an Algerian Muslim who refused to shake hands with officials during her citizenship ceremony, according to a ruling seen by AFP Thursday.

The woman argued that her "religious beliefs" prevented her from shaking hands with a senior official presiding over the citizenship ceremony in the southeastern Isere region in June 2016, as well as with a local politician.

 

The government said her behaviour showed she was "not assimilated into the French community" -- one of the reasons it can invoke under the civil code to oppose citizenship for the spouse of a French national.

The woman, who has been married to a Frenchman since 2010, appealed the April 2017 decision, calling it an "abuse of power".

But the Council of State, the court of last appeal in such matters, ruled the government "had not improperly applied" the law.

Tags: algerian muslim, french citizenship, religious belief, civil code, citizenship denied over handshake
Location: France, Île-de-France, Paris




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is iPhone SE 2 still a possibility?

Apple has initially released the iPhone SE in March 2016, which is actually overdue for a refresh. Henceforth, we can expect a new revamped iPhone SE 2 later this year, most likely at WWDC slated on June 4.
 

An aspirin a day keeps heartbreak away

Grief has also been tied to what is known as broken heart syndrome, a temporary condition wherein people feel chest pain similar to that of a heart attack. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018: CSK CEO reveals reason behind booking train for fans to Pune home games

Other expenses including travel, food, accommodation, match tickets and jerseys were also arranged by CSK for the fans. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Too hot to sleep? 5 tips to help you get some shut-eye

From avoiding alcohol to investing in a good fan, there are ways to ensure good sleep during summers. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here’s how you can make the perfect cup of coffee, everyday

A team of scientists from University of Oregon has unlocked the key to creating consistent cups of java. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Motorola’s 2018 G and E series with premium 18:9 displays, glass rear unveiled

All the new Motorola phones run on stock Android 8.0 Oreo.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Queen 'sincerely wants' Prince Charles as heir, intervenes in succession plan

The 91-year-old monarch, the Head of the Commonwealth, said it was her 'sincere wish' that Prince Charles takes over 'one day', as she opened the two-day Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in London, also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter | @britishroyals)

Modi in UK: PM meets May for bilateral talks on immigration, counter-terrorism

The two leaders held talks over a breakfast meeting on a wide range of issues of mutual interest, including cross-border terrorism, visas and immigration. (Photo: ANI)

Man suffers 'thunderclap' headaches after eating world's hottest chilli

The 34-year-old man's symptoms began with dry heaves immediately after participation in a hot pepper contest where he ate one Carolina Reaper. (Photo: Wikimedia)

Sending Hawking to space: Family, friends bid adieu at private funeral service

Stephen Hawking, who died on March 14 at the age of 76, was famously an atheist but his children Lucy, Robert and Tim chose St Mary the Great, the church of Cambridge’s prestigious university, to say their farewell. (Photo: File)

UK should press for UN-led investigation in Syria: Jeremy Corbyn

Britain should press for an independent U.N.-led investigation into the suspected chemical attack in Syria rather than wait for instructions from the U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham