World Europe 20 Mar 2020 Italy's virus t ...
World, Europe

Italy's virus toll tops 4,000 after new one-day record

AFP
Published Mar 20, 2020, 11:29 pm IST
Updated Mar 20, 2020, 11:29 pm IST
Death rate higher than that recorded at the peak of the Wuhan outbreak
In this March 17, 2020 file photo, pallbearers stand outside the Monumentale cemetery in Bergamo, the heart of the hardest-hit province in Italy’s hardest-hit region of Lombardy, Italy. (AP)
 In this March 17, 2020 file photo, pallbearers stand outside the Monumentale cemetery in Bergamo, the heart of the hardest-hit province in Italy’s hardest-hit region of Lombardy, Italy. (AP)

Rome: Italy on Friday reported a record 627 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, taking its overall toll past 4,000 as the pandemic gathered pace despite government efforts to halt its spread.

The total number of deaths was 4,032, with the number of infections reaching 47,021.

 

Italy's previous one-day record death toll was 475 on Wednesday.

The nation of 60 million now accounts for 36.6 percent of the world's coronavirus deaths.

Italy has seen more than 1,500 deaths from COVID-19 in the past three days alone.

Its current daily death rate is higher than that officially reported by China at the peak of its outbreak around Wuhan's Hubei province.

...
Tags: italy, coronavirus death


Latest From World

People wearing face masks work at the offices of ZhenRobotics in Beijing. AP Photo

Indian Embassy issues travel advisory amid increase in imported cases in China

Members of the Military Emergencies Unit (UME) carry out a general disinfection at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat airport in El Prat de Llobregat, Spain. AFP Photo

Covid19 deaths cross 1,000 in Spain

An Iranian woman wearing a protective face mask chooses traditional items ahead of Nowruz, the national New Year 2-week celebration, at the Tajrish Bazaar in the capital Tehran. AFP Photo

Covid19: Iran reports 149 new deaths, toll climbs to 1,433

Outside view of NASA Plum Brook Station in Sandusky, Ohio. AP Photo

Covid19 outbreak forces NASA to suspend work on manned mission to Moon



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Covid19 deaths cross 1,000 in Spain

Members of the Military Emergencies Unit (UME) carry out a general disinfection at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat airport in El Prat de Llobregat, Spain. AFP Photo

Covid19 death toll worldwide crossses 10,000

Visitors wearing face masks walk through Nakamise alley at Asakusa in Tokyo. AP Photo

Italian healthworkers fight fatigue amid virus outbreak

A nurse prepares to swabs a persons nose for coronavirus. AFP Photo

Coronavirus deaths: Italy overtakes China with 3,405 deaths

AFP photo

France votes amid virus fears

A voter wearing a protective mask casts her ballot at a polling station in the center of Toulouse, southern France. AFP Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham