World Europe 19 Nov 2019 French surgeon charg ...
World, Europe

French surgeon charged with 250 sex assaults, diary helped trace them: report

AFP
Published Nov 19, 2019, 12:49 pm IST
Updated Nov 19, 2019, 1:35 pm IST
Apart from the diaries, the latest investigation also uncovered more images of child pornography and sex toys at Le Scouarnec's home.
A retired French surgeon charged with the rape and sexual assault of four minors may have molested nearly 200 children, a prosecutor investigating what is shaping up as France's biggest paedophilia case said Monday. (Representational Image)
 A retired French surgeon charged with the rape and sexual assault of four minors may have molested nearly 200 children, a prosecutor investigating what is shaping up as France's biggest paedophilia case said Monday. (Representational Image)

France: A retired French surgeon charged with the rape and sexual assault of four minors may have molested nearly 200 children, a prosecutor investigating what is shaping up as France's biggest paedophilia case said Monday.

Joel Le Scouarnec, 68, is set to go on trial in March for the rape of a neighbour's daughter, sexual assault and indecent exposure.

 

The allegations cover the three decades when he practised in hospitals across central and western France.

The first accusation dates to early 2017, when the parents of a six-year-old girl living in his neighbourhood in the southwestern town of Jonzac accused him of raping her.

Le Scouarnec is also accused of raping a young relative, sexually assaulting another young relative and abusing a young patient.

After those charges were brought, investigators opened a second probe after discovering secret diaries in which Le Scouarnec describes sex scenes involving scores of other children.

The children were named in the diaries, allowing police to track them down to try to obtain their testimonies.

"250 potential victims of acts of paedophilia that do not fall under the statute of limitations were identified during the (second) investigation," the public prosecutor in the city of La Rochelle, Laurent Zuchowicz said on Monday.

Of those, police were able to question 209, "several of whom had very precise memories" of the alleged abuse, he added.

Le Scouarnec's lawyers have insisted that the journal entries were pure "fantasies" but 184 people, 181 of whom were minors at the time of the alleged assaults, have filed formal complaints against him.

"They remember perfectly well what they endured but never talked about it because they were afraid," Francesca Satta, a lawyer for some of the former surgeon's alleged victims, told AFP.

The latest allegations raise the prospect of Le Scouarnec, who was given a four-month suspended jail sentence in 2005 after being found in possession of child pornography, being at the centre of France's biggest-ever paedophilia trial.

Apart from the diaries, the latest investigation also uncovered more images of child pornography and sex toys at Le Scouarnec's home.

The retired medic risks up to 20 years imprisonment if convicted on the first set of charges, for which he will be tried in the southwestern town of Saintes from March 13 to 17.

Most of the subsequent allegations centre on the Brittany region further to the north.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: french, surgeon, sex assualt
Location: France, Île-de-France


Latest From World

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has written a letter to the UN Secretary General and the President of the Security Council to reject India's decision to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories, the Foreign Office said on Monday. (Photo: File)

Pak FM Qureshi's 6th letter to top UN officials to reject bifurcation of Kashmir

An Indian national has been charged with sexually assaulting an American national while working as a US military contractor in Afghanistan. (Representational Image)

Indian charged with sexual abuse while working as US military contractor in Afghan

Dozens of Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters dramatically escaped a two-day police siege at a university campus late Monday by shimmying down ropes from a bridge to waiting motorbikes, after Beijing again warned it could intervene to end the crisis engulfing the city. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: In daring escape, Hong Kong protesters shimmy down rope to awaiting bikes

Three people were killed in a shooting early Monday outside a Walmart store in Oklahoma, including the assailant, police said -- the latest in a string of deadly gun attacks at the popular supermarket chain. (Photo: File)

3 dead in deadly gun attack at Walmart in US: Police



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dinesh Chandimal's wife wishes him 'Happy Birthday'

'You are the only one I want by my side and close to my heart forever and always..', Isika Jayasekara wrote on her FB page wishing her husband Dinesh Chandimal. (Photo: File)
 

GST structure: key challenges and its solutions

Though the tax structure has tried to solve major issues relating to the taxing in India, the reform has many challenges.
 

These fake AirPods stickers are driving people insane

Deep down, everybody either owns the AirPods or wants to own them by any means necessary.
 

Amazing Tesla Autopilot mode swerves last minute to save ducks; watch video

(Photo: tesla.com)
 

Here’s the foldable iPhone we all want, and why Apple shouldn't hurry for it

Apple will need to work in this direction because of the growing needs of a folding device that have been in play for quite a few years now. (Photo: YouTube/ Everything Apple Pro)
 

Watch: Charlotte Flair dances on Bhangra beats, gets lessons from Varun Dhawan

On November 14, WWE superstar Charlotte Flair visited India to celebrate the occasion of Children’s Day with kids from Special Olympics Bharat. (Photo:Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

1000 Kg cocaine mysteriously washes up along coast in France, cops shut beaches

Philippe Astruc, the public prosecutor in Rennes said, 'Each tide brings in a batch. They are still fairly significant with around 100 kilos arriving each day all along the coast.' (Photo: FIle | Representational)

Italy's Venice hit by 'exceptionally high tide' in more than 50 years

Antique pieces of furniture could be seen submerged in low-lying hotels and homes. (Photo: AFP)

UK's Labour Party steps in to counter anti-India stance over Kashmir

Labour is opposed to external interference in the political affairs of any other country. (Photo: File)

UK academics protest as Cambridge scholar told to go back to India

However, the 31-year-old academic points out that she had supplied supporting documents to explain the absence, which was due to time spent in New Delhi for her PhD on ‘Gender, Class, and Labour in the New Economy of Urban India’. (Photo: Twitter)

'Uranium particles' detected at undeclared site in Iran, says UN's nuclear watchdog

Sources say the IAEA took samples from the site in the Turquzabad district of Tehran in the spring and that Iran has been slow in providing answers to explain the test results.(Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham