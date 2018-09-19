search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Bhuvneshwar Kumar accounted for the wickets of Fakhar Zaman and Imam Ul Haq. (Photo: AP) LIVE| Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: Bhuvneshwar provides Men in Blue dream start
 
World, Europe

Arson attack on Indian-origin family's home in UK; hate crime, say cops

PTI
Published Sep 19, 2018, 5:34 pm IST
Updated Sep 19, 2018, 5:34 pm IST
CCTV images from area reportedly show a group of four-five youths, dressed in hoodies, attempting to start a fire on the hedges.
'The Metropolitan Police is investigating this as a hate crime. It is being dealt with as a case of arson and criminal damage. No arrests have been made so far,' a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said on Wednesday. (Representational image)
 'The Metropolitan Police is investigating this as a hate crime. It is being dealt with as a case of arson and criminal damage. No arrests have been made so far,' a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said on Wednesday. (Representational image)

London: An Indian-origin family of four in the UK had a lucky escape when their house was targeted in an "unprovoked" arson attack which the police is treating as a hate crime.

Mayur Karlekar, called as Mac Karlekar, and his wife Ritu and two young children were asleep in their home late on Saturday night when they were woken up by their neighbours, who had called in the fire brigade to tackle a huge blaze outside their home in south-east London's Borkwood Park area of Orpington.

 

"The Metropolitan Police is investigating this as a hate crime. It is being dealt with as a case of arson and criminal damage. No arrests have been made so far," a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

CCTV images from the area reportedly show a group of four-five youths, dressed in hoodies, attempting to start a fire on the hedges outside the Karlekars' home.

"We all were sleeping and were luckily woken up by neighbours on time. Though most of the damage was done to the hedges leaving the house now exposed, my son's bedroom was just saved - he was sleeping in it at the time of the incident," said Mayur Karlekar, a digital consultant who move to the UK from Mumbai in the late 1990s.

"We are glad it was stopped on time but the damage to our neighbourhood, our society, to our home has been done, irrecoverably. We have not caused any trouble to anyone and have only helped others in all our lifetime. I was special police myself doing voluntary unpaid work. This act happening to us was a complete shock," said the 43-year-old, who has been appealing for information to bring the suspects to justice across various social media channels.

Mayur Karlekar, originally from Dombivali in Thane district of Maharashtra, said he wanted to ensure no other families in the neighbourhood become victims of a similar hate crime.

"Hope this kind of arson attack does not happen to any family as it happened on ours unprovoked. If you know anyone or seen any video floating around on social media of dares, please help stop it. Be safe, be vigilant," he said in his appeal.

Images posted on social media reveal huge flames and extensive damage to the outside of the property in the residential suburb in the borough of Bromley in London. Mayur Karlekar has expressed his unhappiness with the nearly 32-hour delay in the Met Police starting their investigation into the case.

"This is the second incident in this area, the first one being a robbery, but we feel more may have happened or are going unreported. We want those people to come out and raise their voice too," he said.

British police describe hate crimes as those perceived as motivated by hostility or prejudice based on a personal characteristic and monitor it under five strands - race or ethnicity; religion or beliefs; sexual orientation; disability; or transgender identity.

According to official figures released earlier this year, incidents of hate crime had registered a spike in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit referendum in 2016. There were 80,393 offences in 2016-17, compared with 62,518 in 2015-16, the largest increase since the UK Home Office began recording these figures in 2011-12.

Tags: indians abroad, hate crime, indian origin family attacked, metropolitan police, cctv footages
Location: United Kingdom, England, London




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: MS Dhoni's duck vs Hong Kong prompts epic reaction from young fan at Asia Cup

The Group A match was expected to be a one-sided affair, but Nizakat Khan scored a brilliant 115-ball 92 with 12 fours and a six, with skipper Anshuman Rath adding 73 to make India sweat for victory. (Photo: AP)
 

Here's how you make happiness last longer

A general happiness goal can leave a longer-lasting positive emotional imprint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Spectators shocked as man is gored and tossed in air by raging bull

He was among 14 injured at the event with nine people ending up with serious injuries (Photo: YouTube)
 

Air pollution linked to higher risk of dementia: study

Primary prevention of all dementia is a major global public health concern for the coming decades.
 

LIVE| Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: Bhuvneshwar provides Men in Blue dream start

Bhuvneshwar Kumar accounted for the wickets of Fakhar Zaman and Imam Ul Haq. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Man pretends to give one of his 2 dogs ear drop so he doesn't feel left out

Viewers first see the first dog sitting as her owner, puts medicine into her ear and massages it in.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Indian-origin bus driver killed 2 in UK crash 3 years ago: Court

Chander, a former town mayor of Leamington Spa, mistook the accelerator for the brake before the fatal smash, which caused the death of seven-year-old schoolboy Rowan Fitzgerald, who was sitting at the front of the upper deck of the bus and died of a head injury. (Representational Image)

Aware about sexual abuse by Buddhist teachers since 1990s: Dalai Lama

The Tibetan spiritual leader, revered by millions of Buddhists around the world, made the admission during a four-day visit to the Netherlands. (Photo: File)

EU, non-EU nationals to face similar post-Brexit immigration rules: Theresa May

The UK is at present bound by the EU's freedom of movement rules, which offers nationals from the 27 EU member-countries an automatic right to work and settle in Britain. (Photo: File)

For 'toughest policing role', Indian-origin officer honoured in UK

The award citation described Basu's job as 'one of the toughest policing roles in the country' and praised his hard work and dedication in achieving such seniority within the force as the 'first officer of Asian heritage to hold the post in the UK'. (Photo: Twitter | @metpoliceuk)

India tells UN China-Pakistan corridor violates nation's territorial integrity

India's Deputy Permanent Representative Ambassador Virander Paul said, 'Regarding the so-called 'China-Pakistan Economic Corridor', which is being projected as the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, the international community is well aware of India's position.' (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham