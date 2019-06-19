Cricket World Cup 2019

World Europe 19 Jun 2019 Boris Johnson wins k ...
World, Europe

Boris Johnson wins key Brexit backing in Tory leadership race

AFP
Published Jun 19, 2019, 5:44 pm IST
Updated Jun 19, 2019, 5:44 pm IST
Johnson said further delay would cause a 'catastrophic loss of confidence in politics'.
Sajid Javid, Britain's first Muslim interior minister, scraped through with 33 votes the minimum to avoid elimination while Raab fell short with 30. (Photo: AP)
 Sajid Javid, Britain's first Muslim interior minister, scraped through with 33 votes the minimum to avoid elimination while Raab fell short with 30. (Photo: AP)

London: British leadership favourite Boris Johnson won the endorsement of a key Brexit-backing rival on Wednesday despite accusations he was softening his rhetoric on leaving the EU.

Ahead of another round of voting in parliament, former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab said Johnson was the "only candidate" to take Britain out of the European Union as planned on October 31.

 

On Tuesday Raab was eliminated from the contest to replace Theresa May as the leader of the ruling Conservative party and prime minister, leaving five candidates left.

One of them will be eliminated in another ballot of Conservative MPs later Wednesday, before further votes on Thursday to whittle the field down to a final pair.

Former foreign minister Johnson, a one-time mayor of London, is leading the pack after securing the support of 126 of 313 Tory MPs in Tuesday's ballot. A figurehead of the 2016 referendum campaign for Brexit, he insists there must be no more delays to Britain's EU exit after May postponed it twice.

During a television debate on Tuesday evening, Johnson said further delay would cause a "catastrophic loss of confidence in politics". But he declined to guarantee this would happen and one of his main rivals, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, suggested afterwards that his position was not clear.

"I am not entirely sure what he believes on this, having listened to him last night," Hunt told BBC radio. Hunt came second in Tuesday's ballot with 46 votes, followed by Environment Secretary Michael Gove another leader of the 2016 Brexit campaign on 41.

International Development Secretary Rory Stewart, the only one of the candidates to rule out leaving the EU with no deal, continued his unlikely progress with 37 votes.

Sajid Javid, Britain's first Muslim interior minister, scraped through with 33 votes the minimum to avoid elimination while Raab fell short with 30. Raab was viewed as the candidate with the most hardline policy on Brexit, even suggesting he could suspend the session of parliament if it tried to block "no deal".

Tuesday's BBC debate was the first of the campaign to feature Johnson, who dodged one on Sunday and has kept his public and media appearances to a minimum. But none of the candidates made any major headway or gaffes, and Johnson remains the runaway favourite.

After Conservative MPs finish voting, the final pair will be put to a ballot of 160,000 party members, with the winner taking over in Downing Street likely in late July. May stepped down last month over her failure to deliver Brexit on time, although she remains in Downing Street for now. She struck an exit deal with Brussels last November but failed three times to get it through parliament's lower House of Commons.

All the candidates except Stewart insist they can renegotiate the text with the EU, despite repeated warnings from Brussels that it will not do this. Stewart wants to try again to get the deal agreed with Brussels through parliament, but the others warn that without a change, Britain must be ready to leave with no deal at all.

But Johnson said in Tuesday's debate: "None of us wants a no-deal outcome. "We are going to make sure we come out on terms that protect the UK and protect the EU as well." Both Hunt and Gove repeated that a further delay might be required if a Brexit deal was within reach. But Javid said it was "fundamental" to get out by the new deadline no matter what.

...
Tags: brexit, dominic raab, boris johnson


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Of the passengers who died, 196 were Dutch and 38 Australian. Any trial is likely to be in the Netherlands where the majority of the victims came from. (Photo: AP)

3 Russians and 1 Ukrainian to go on trial for murder over Malaysian flight MH17 crash

Pensions are a particularly sensitive topic for Abe. (Photo: File)

Shinzo Abe criticised over pension report, calls it 'misunderstanding'

Foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez said he condemned

Egypt accuses UN of seeking to 'politicise' Morsi death

Iran said in May it would start enriching uranium at a higher level, unless world powers protected its economy from USsanctions within 60 days. (Photo: Representational)

Iran will not give Europe more time to shield it against US sanctions



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

From Rome to Om: Why Athawale chose BJP over Congress?

In his address, Athawale took a jibe at the Congress party and Congress president Rahul Gandhi on the party’s electoral loss. (Photo: PTI)
 

Protest in Belgavi against Union Minister for taking his oath in English

Karnataka Rakshan Vedike or Karnataka Defence forum is a pro-Kannada organization, known for their activism in the interest of Kannada-speaking community in issues like Belgaum border issue, Krishna river water sharing, Cauvery water dispute, Hogenakkal, Mahadai project and so on. (Photo: ANI)
 

Urvashi Rautela bashes former PR manager for assassinating her character; read post

Urvashi Rautela.
 

Man worships Donald Trump in Telangana, erects statue

Krishna said he 'worships' Trump because he is a strong leader and he likes his bold attitude. (Photo: Video grab)
 

Sperm donor is child’s legal father, Australian court rules

Judge Margaret Cleary ruled that a lower court was wrong to rule against the father and concluded that the child should remain in Australia so he can have visitation rights. (Representational Image)
 

Arjun Kapoor or Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra chooses who is better kisser

Parineeti Chopra chooses who is the better kisser between Arjun Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Iran will not give Europe more time to shield it against US sanctions

Iran said in May it would start enriching uranium at a higher level, unless world powers protected its economy from USsanctions within 60 days. (Photo: Representational)

Nearly 71 million now displaced by war, violence at home: UN

After eight years of war in Syria, for instance, its people continue to make up the largest population of forcibly displaced people, at some 13 million. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

Britain must leave EU by October 31 or pay the price: Boris Johnson

'Unless we do it, unless we get out on October 31, I think we will all start to pay a really serious price,' he added.(Photo: File)

Video: Angela Merkel sparks health concerns as she trembles during ceremony

Markel has topped Forbes' list of 100 most powerful woman for eight consecutive times. (Photo: ANI)

'Iran will not wage war against any nation,' says Hassan Rouhani

Fears of a confrontation between Iran and the United States have mounted since attacks on two oil tankers at the entrance to the Gulf on Thursday, which Washington has blamed on Tehran. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham