World Europe 19 May 2021 India logs 13 per ce ...
World, Europe

India logs 13 per cent fall in new COVID cases in week; still highest globally: WHO

PTI
Published May 19, 2021, 12:05 pm IST
Updated May 19, 2021, 12:05 pm IST
Globally, despite a declining trend, the incidence of cases remains at some of the highest levels since the start of the pandemic
Medical staff wearing PPE suits (Personal Protection Equipment) transfers a body of a patient who died of Covid-19 coronavirus into a ambulance at mortuary in New Delhi on May 18, 2021. (Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)
 Medical staff wearing PPE suits (Personal Protection Equipment) transfers a body of a patient who died of Covid-19 coronavirus into a ambulance at mortuary in New Delhi on May 18, 2021. (Sajjad HUSSAIN / AFP)

United Nations: India registered a 13 per cent decrease in new COVID-19 cases in the past week but the number of fresh infections was still the highest around the world, the WHO has said.

The number of new cases and deaths continued to decrease with just over 4.8 million new cases and just under 86,000 new deaths reported globally in the past week, a 12 per cent and 5 per cent decrease respectively compared to the previous week, according to the COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update Data received by the World Health Organization from national authorities as of May 16.

 

It said that the highest number of new cases were reported from India (2,387,663 new cases), a 13 per cent decrease over the previous week.

This was followed by Brazil (437,076 new cases; 3 per cent increase), the United States of America (235,638 new cases; 21 per cent decrease), Argentina (151,332 new cases; 8 per cent increase) and Colombia (115,834 new cases; 6 per cent increase).

The highest numbers of new deaths were reported from India (27,922 new deaths; 2.0 new deaths per 100 000; a 4 per cent increase), Nepal (1,224 new deaths; 4.2 new deaths per 100 000; a 266 per cent increase) and Indonesia (1,125 new deaths; 0.4 new deaths per 100,000; a 5 per cent decrease).

 

According to data received by the WHO from national authorities as of May 9, India had recorded the highest numbers of new cases at 2,738,957, a 5 per cent increase over the previous week.

As per the WHO estimates, cumulative cases in India currently stand at about 24.68 million and total deaths are at about 270,284.

The data added that the South-East Asia Region reported over 2.5 million new cases and over 30,000 new deaths, a 12 per cent decrease and a 7 per cent increase respectively compared to the previous week.

Case incidence decreased after nine consecutive weeks of increases, although the absolute number remains at its highest level since the beginning of the pandemic, it said, adding that death incidence continued to increase for a ninth consecutive week.

 

Globally, despite a declining trend over the past three weeks, the incidence of cases remains at some of the highest levels since the start of the pandemic.

All regions reported a decline in new cases this week apart from the Western Pacific Region, where the incidence of new cases was similar to the previous week.

The European Region reported the largest decline in new cases this week, followed by the Eastern Mediterranean.

These regions also reported the largest decline in new deaths over the past week. South-East Asia and Western Pacific regions reported a similar number of new deaths as the previous week, it added.

 

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7th, 30 lakh on August 23rd, 40 lakh on September 5th and 50 lakh on September 16th.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28th, 70 lakh on October 11th, crossed 80 lakh on October 29th, 90 lakh on November 20th and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19th.

India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4.

According to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday, India saw a record 4,529 fatalities due to coronavirus in a single day, pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 2,83,248, while 2,67,334 fresh infections were recorded, taking the total tally of cases to 2,54,96,330.

 

The active cases have further reduced to 32,26,719 comprising 12.66 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 86.23 per cent.

...
Tags: covid second wave, india covid cases, who report, covid active cases, union health ministry, european region, covid-19 weekly epidemiological update data


Latest From World

Lilaben Gautambhai Modi, 80, wearing an oxygen mask, sits inside an ambulance as she waits to enter a COVID-19 hospital for treatment in Ahmedabad. (Photo: Reuters)

Sudan bans travellers from India, imposes other COVID-19 restrictions

US President Joe Biden dialled up Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.(Photo: File/PTI)

US President Joe Biden tells Netanyahu he backs 'ceasefire' in Israel: White House

Israeli forces' flares light up the sky in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, on May 16, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

UN Security Council to meet after Gaza destruction, rocket fire into Israel

In Nepal, several climbers have reported testing positive for COVID-19 after they were brought down from the Everest base camp. (AP Image)

China cancels Everest climbs over fears of virus from Nepal



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

France passes anti-radicalism bill that worries Muslims

Associations are to sign a charter of respect for French values and pay back state funds if they cross the line (AP)

Navalny, Thunberg among nominees for Nobel Peace Prize

Russian dissident Alexei Navalny. (AP File)

Navalny makes first video appearance since coma in two-hour video interview

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. (AFP)

West trying to engage India in 'anti-China games': Russia

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. (AP)

Prince William's COVID-19 positive kept secret in first wave of UK pandemic

Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge wears a face mask as he visits St. Bartholomew's Hospital in London. - Prince William tested positive for coronavirus in April according to media reports on November 2, 2020. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham