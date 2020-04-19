World Europe 19 Apr 2020 French scientist ...
World, Europe

French scientist's claim that Covid19 originated in China's lab draws flak

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC WEB DESK
Published Apr 19, 2020, 1:48 pm IST
Updated Apr 19, 2020, 5:33 pm IST
The virologist also alleged that an "industrial" accident may have taken place in Wuhan's lab
This file photo taken on February 23, 2017 shows a worker standing next to a cage with mice (R) inside the P4 laboratory in Wuhan. AFP Photo
  This file photo taken on February 23, 2017 shows a worker standing next to a cage with mice (R) inside the P4 laboratory in Wuhan. AFP Photo

In an interview to a French news channel, the co-discoverer of HIV(Human Immunodeficiency Virus) and Nobel laureate Luc Montaigner claimed that that the SARS-Cov2, coronavirus virus is man-made and that it was created in China's lab as a vaccine against AIDS.

The virologist also alleged that an "industrial" accident may have taken place in Wuhan's lab.

 

The allegations comes at a time when US president Donald Trump and Secretary of state Mike Pompeo hardened their stance against China and have  started a probe on the virus leak.

However, the director of a maximum-security laboratory in China's coronavirus ground-zero city of Wuhan has rejected claims that it could be the source of the outbreak, calling it "impossible".

Beijing has come under increasing pressure over transparency in its handling of the pandemic, with the US probing whether the virus actually originated in a virology institute with a high-security biosafety laboratory.

Chinese scientists have said the virus likely jumped from an animal to humans in a market that sold wildlife.

Meanwhile, many of scientists came out to criticise Montaigner's claims, calling the allegations baseless.

"From baselessly defending homeopathy to becoming an antivaxxer. Whatever he says, just don't believe him," Juan Carlos Gabaldon tweeted. Another Fremch virologist Étienne Simon-Lorière criticised him, stating that his claims do not make any sense

...
Tags: coronavirus outbreak, covid-19 wuhan, wuhan lab


Latest From World

AFP Photo

Rescued migrants in Italy to be quarantined off Sicily's coast

Health workers gesture in support of the medical staff that are working on the COVID-19 virus outbreak at the Puerta de Hierro hospital in Majadahonda, Spain. AP Photo

Spain sees a sharp drop in Covid19 fatalities

A voter, right, wearing a face mask to help protect against the spread of the new coronavirus has his temperature checked upon his arrival to cast his vote for the parliamentary election at a polling station in Seoul, South Korea. AP Photo

Despite drop in Covid19 cases, South Korea to keep social distancing guidlines

A man waves the US flag in front of the Hall of Justice Courthouse while protesters rally in downtown San Diego against California's stay at home order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, which causes COVID-19, on Saturday. (AFP)

Scores of US families turn to food banks to survive Coronavirus crisis



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Aarogya Setu world’s fastest app to reach 5 crore downloads, says Niti Aayog CEO

The Aarogya Setu app alerts people if any person in their vicinity has tested positive for COVID-19. (Photo | AFP)
 

Bengaluru grape farmers go direct to consumers, and movement spreads like wild fire

Consumers are getting their grapes at their doorstep for half the market price.
 

Rumble over royalty

'Chanakya' on DD National
 

Tired of uncooperative citizens, Hyderabad may extend lockdown till end of May

DC Photo
 

Sex workers are starving, would you help them?

Social workers warn of a spread of HIV if CSWs are forced to abandon safe-sex practices. (Photo: WHO)
 

You may be stuck at home but now Tinder lets you connect to users across borders

“Now more than ever, having someone to talk to makes a world of a difference,” says the tagline for Passport on the Go Tinder blog
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Spain sees a sharp drop in Covid19 fatalities

Health workers gesture in support of the medical staff that are working on the COVID-19 virus outbreak at the Puerta de Hierro hospital in Majadahonda, Spain. AP Photo

Rescued migrants in Italy to be quarantined off Sicily's coast

AFP Photo

WHO calls for global unity on virus after Trump's stinging attack

Medical workers putting on PPEs at the beginning of their shift at the emergency field hospital run by Samaritan's Purse and Mount Sinai Health System in Central Park, New York. AFP photo

In a first, Pope to livestream Easter Sunday mass at Vatican

Pope Francis at the Saturday Vigil at the Vatican City on Saturday. (AFP)

1.5 million coronavirus cases in the world

An elderly homeless woman clasps the arm of doctor Anahi Moreno during a routine health check-up in a mobile clinic run by the Ministry of Inclusion and Social Wellbeing, SIBISO, near the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City. AP photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham