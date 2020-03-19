World Europe 19 Mar 2020 475: Italy reports h ...
World, Europe

475: Italy reports highest one-day toll of any nation since corona crisis began

AFP
Published Mar 19, 2020, 9:24 am IST
Updated Mar 19, 2020, 9:27 am IST
The total number of deaths in Italy has reached 2,978
The colors of the Italian flag are projected onto the Palazzo Senatorio building on Capitoline Hill (Campidoglio) in Rome on March 17, 2020, as a "sign of hope in this difficult and delicate moment for Rome, our country and the whole world, on the 159th anniversary to the day of the Unification of Italy", Rome mayor stated. (AFP))
 The colors of the Italian flag are projected onto the Palazzo Senatorio building on Capitoline Hill (Campidoglio) in Rome on March 17, 2020, as a "sign of hope in this difficult and delicate moment for Rome, our country and the whole world, on the 159th anniversary to the day of the Unification of Italy", Rome mayor stated. (AFP))

Rome: Italy on Wednesday reported 475 new deaths from the novel coronavirus, the highest one-day official toll of any nation since the first case was detected in China late last year.

The total number of deaths in Italy has reached 2,978, more than half of all the cases recorded outside China, while the number of infections stood at 35,713.

 

The previous record high of 368 deaths was also recorded in Italy, on Sunday. The nation of 60 million has now recorded 34.2 percent of all the deaths officially attributed to COVID-19 across the world.

With the death rate still climbing despite the Mediterranean country entering a second week under an effective lockdown, officials urged Italians to have faith and to stay strong.

"They main thing is, do not give up," Italian National Institute of Health chief Silvio Brusaferro said in a nationally televised press conference.

"It will take a few days before we see the benefits" of containment measures, said Brusaferro. "We must maintain these measures to see their effect, and above all to protect the most vulnerable."

Imposed nationally on March 12, the shutdown of most Italian businesses and a ban on public gatherings are due to expire on March 25.

But school closures and other measures, such as a ban fan attendance at sporting events, are due to run on until April 3.

A top government minister hinted Wednesday that the school closure would be extended well into next month, if not longer.

The rates within Italy itself remained stable, with two-thirds of the deaths -- 1,959 in all -- reported in the northern Lombardy region around Milan, the Italian financial and fashion capital.

...
Tags: italy coronavirus, highest daily toll, lockdown


Latest From World

US President Donald Trump (photo- AP)

President Trump signs coronavirus emergency aid package

Deaths due to Covid-19 crossed 150 in America, while about 10,000 people have been infected. (AFP)

Two US Congressmen test positive for coronavirus

Wuhan, which bore the brunt of the virus since it broke out in December last year, also reported zero cases on Wednesday. (AFP)

China reports no new domestic coronavirus cases for first time since outbreak

AFP Photo

Death toll in Covid19 crosses 1,000 in Iran



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

RiderGirl Vishakha: 'I love it when a man’s ego is hurt when I overtake him.'

RiderGirl Vishakha Fulsunge
 

Fake news buster: Is Ronaldo really converting his hotels into makeshift hospitals?

Cristiano Ronaldo (Twitter)
 

Caste kills more in India than coronavirus

File photo of Amrutha and Pranay Perumalla, and her father Maruthi Rao
 

How many labs in India can test Coronavirus?

Representational image (PTI)
 

‘Don’t give a damn’: Sanchaita fights uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju to claim legacy

Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of the late Ananda Gajapathi Raju, is at odds with her uncle Ashok Gajapathi Raju over her appointment as chairperson of the Simhachalam temple trust.
 

Savitribai Phule one of Google Assistant’s 12 global woman shakti icons

A Google doodle that celebrated Savitribai Phule's 186th birth anniversary on January 3, 2017. (Photo | Google)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

UN suspends refugee resettlment as virus spreads

Migrants gather as riot police guard a gate in Moria refugee camp on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece. AP Photo

Greece elects first female president Katerina Sakellaropoulou

Newly elected Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou signs protocol documents during the swearing in ceremony at the Greek Parliament in Athens. AFP Photo

UK finance minister Rishi Sunak unveils rescue package in coronavirus fight

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak attends a news conference addressing the government's response to the novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, inside 10 Downing Street in London. AFP Photo

Italian healthworkers fight fatigue amid virus outbreak

A nurse prepares to swabs a persons nose for coronavirus. AFP Photo

France votes amid virus fears

A voter wearing a protective mask casts her ballot at a polling station in the center of Toulouse, southern France. AFP Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham