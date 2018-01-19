search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Europe

Indian-origin MP becomes first female Muslim min to address UK Parliament

PTI
Published Jan 19, 2018, 1:00 pm IST
Updated Jan 19, 2018, 1:00 pm IST
Nus Ghani was appointed Parliamentary Under-Secretary at the Department for Transport by UK PM Theresa May.
Ghani, born in Birmingham to parents who migrated from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, was cheered by her colleagues as she addressed the House of Commons as a junior minister in the Department for Transport. (Photo: Twitter | @Nus_Ghani)
 Ghani, born in Birmingham to parents who migrated from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, was cheered by her colleagues as she addressed the House of Commons as a junior minister in the Department for Transport. (Photo: Twitter | @Nus_Ghani)

London: Nus Ghani, a Indian-origin parliamentarian in the UK, on Friday became the first female Muslim minister to speak from the British Parliament dispatch box.

Ghani, born in Birmingham to parents who migrated from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, was cheered by her colleagues as she addressed the House of Commons as a junior minister in the Department for Transport.

 

"Made my debut as @transportgovuk Minister and made a bit of history as the first female Muslim Minister to speak from the House of Commons dispatch box," she tweeted soon after her first Commons outing in her new role.

Dispatch box is the designated place where ministers stand and speak from in the Commons.

The 45-year-old was appointed Parliamentary Under-Secretary at the Department for Transport by British Prime Minister Theresa May as part of her New Year reshuffle last week.

The Conservative Party MP from Wealden was also given the assistant government whip in the reshuffle to oversee party discipline.

"The roles are both exciting and challenging opportunities... Transport is a subject on which I have campaigned passionately since being elected as the MP for Wealden. Alongside my ministerial duties, I will continue to be a strong voice for Wealden and deliver for my constituents," Ghani had said in a statement.

The minister in charge of her department, transport secretary Chris Grayling, said Ghani's promotion proved the Tories "were a party of opportunity".

"We're the party to provide...the first Muslim woman minister to speak from the government dispatch box - the member for Wealden. I congratulate her - I'm very proud to sit alongside her," he said.

Ghani worked for charities such as Age UK and Breakthrough Breast Cancer as well as the BBC World Service before first standing as a Conservative Party candidate in Birmingham in the 2010 general election.

In 2015, she became the first Conservative party Muslim female candidate to be elected to Parliament.

After the June 2017 snap election, she made history after she repeated her oath of allegiance to Queen Elizabeth II in Urdu when she was sworn into Parliament.

"My motivation is simple. My parents are incredibly proud that I have been elected to serve as MP and I wanted to honour my mother by speaking in a language she understands and my mother tongue," she had said at the time.

Soon after, she was appointed Parliamentary Private Secretary to the UK Home Office.

Her rapid rise in Theresa May's government is seen as part of the British Prime Minister's declared aim of moving away from an all-white middle-aged male Cabinet.

Tags: nus ghani, muslim minister, british parliament, department for transport, house of commons, theresa may
Location: United Kingdom, England, London




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung plans a true bezel-less display with no visible selfie camera, IR sensors

At first thought, this setup seems to be a better idea than the infamous notch arrangement of the Apple iPhone X. (Representative Image: Pexels)
 

Millionaire throws birthday party for 12-year-old son with strippers

The child can be seen surrounded by scantily clad women (Photo: YouTube)
 

Japanese trains bark like dogs so deer don’t get run over

Officials at the Railway Technical Research Institute said that there were 45 per cent fewer deer on the tracks when the sounds were played, compared to when the trains ran as normal. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

100-year-old from Jharkhand claims he eats mud every day for survival

His habit may be a result of pica syndrome (Photo: Pixabay)
 

7 unhealthy habits that could be keeping you awake at night

Tips to help you get a good night's rest. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Lucknow woman hangs herself after hubby does not go shopping with her

Deepika had asked him to take her for shopping on Saturday, but Dwivedi who is a civil servant in the local government’s education department, asked her to postpone it for the next day because of work pressures. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

France: 'Black Widow' gets 22 years jail for seducing, poisoning 4 men; 2 dead

Dagorn is already serving a five-year prison term for theft, fraud and sequestration involving an octogenarian in the French Alps in 2012 who had agreed to let her live with him in exchange for sexual relations. (Photo: AFP)

UK: Indian-origin 'Chicken King' told off for sending biscuits to MPs

The gifts involved boxes of Fox Biscuits, a brand owned by the chicken king's 2 Sisters Group. (Photo: 2 Sisters Food Group | screengrab)

Storm Friederike batters Europe, kills 9, snaps air, train links

Nine people, including two firefighters were killed on Thursday as violent gales battered northern Europe. (Photo: AFP)

UK: Indian-origin doctor sexually assaults female patients, jailed for 12 yrs

Rathore had denied the allegations and insisted he had always acted professionally and, in each case, the touching during 'manipulative therapy' had been medically appropriate. (Representational Image)

‘I’m not giving up’ on ties with Pak, says top US general

The United States has long blamed militant safe-havens in Pakistan for prolonging the war in neighboring Afghanistan, giving insurgents, including from the Haqqani network, a place to plot attacks and rebuild their forces. (Photo: Representational | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham