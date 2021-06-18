World Europe 18 Jun 2021 UN: Millions driven ...
World, Europe

UN: Millions driven from homes in 2020 despite COVID-19 crisis

PTI
Published Jun 18, 2021, 11:35 am IST
Updated Jun 18, 2021, 11:35 am IST
99 of the more than 160 countries that closed their borders due to COVID didn't make exceptions for people seeking protection as refugees
UNHCR said now 1 per cent of all humanity is displaced, and there are twice as many forcibly displaced people than a decade ago. (Photo: AFP | Representational)
 UNHCR said now 1 per cent of all humanity is displaced, and there are twice as many forcibly displaced people than a decade ago. (Photo: AFP | Representational)

Geneva: The UN refugee agency says war, violence, persecution and human rights violations caused nearly 3 million people to flee their homes last year, even though the COVID-19 crisis restricted movement worldwide as countries shut borders and ordered lockdowns.

In its latest Global Trends report released on Friday, UNHCR says the cumulative total of displaced people has risen to 82.4 million  roughly the population of Germany. It marks the ninth straight annual increase in the number of people forcibly displaced.

 

Filippo Grandi, the United Nations high commissioner for refugees, said conflict and the impact of climate change in places such as Mozambique, Ethiopia's Tigray region and Africa's broad Sahel area were among the leading sources of new movements of refugees and internally displaced people in 2020.

They added hundreds of thousands more people to the overall count, which has for years been dominated by the millions who have fled countries such as Syria and Afghanistan due to protracted wars or fighting.

This is telling, in a year in which we were all locked down, confined, blocked in our homes, in our communities, in our cities, said Grandi in an interview before the report's release. Almost 3 million people have had to actually leave all that behind because they had no other choice.

 

UNHCR, which has its headquarters in Geneva, said that 99 of the more than 160 countries that closed their borders because of COVID-19 didn't make exceptions for people seeking protection as refugees or asylum-seekers.

Grandi acknowledged the possibility that many internally displaced people who couldn't leave their own countries will eventually want to flee abroad once borders start reopening, if the pandemic eases.

A good example is the United States where already we have seen a surge in people arriving in recent months, Grandi said, and referred to the U.S. provision called Title 42 that let U.S. authorities temporarily block people seeking asylum from entry for health reasons.

 

Title 42 will be lifted eventually  and I think this is the right thing to do  but this will have to be managed.

Asked about U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' recent trip to Central America, where she told would-be migrants to the U.S. do not come, Grandi expressed hope that the remark was not reflective of overall U.S. policy.

"I think that messaging indeed, as it was reported, is stark, and maybe shows only one part of the picture now, Grandi said, adding that he had heard a more complex response from other officials in Washington when he was there recently.

 

Among recent hotspots, Grandi said hundreds of thousands of people were newly displaced in Mozambique and the Sahel last year, and up to 1 million in the Tigray conflict that started in October.

I'm worried that if the international community is not able to stop these conflicts, we will continue to see the rise in the numbers, he said.

The report said that at the end of last year there were 5.7 million Palestinians, 3.9 million Venezuelans and an additional 20.7 million refugees from various other countries displaced abroad. Another 48 million people were internally displaced in their own countries. Some 4.1 million more sought asylum.

 

Turkey, a neighbor of Syria, has taken in the most refugees in absolute numbers  3.7 million  a figure more that twice that of the No. 2 host country, Colombia, which borders Venezuela. Afghanistan's neighbor Pakistan was third.

UNHCR said now 1 per cent of all humanity is displaced, and there are twice as many forcibly displaced people than a decade ago. Some 42 per cent of them were aged under 18, and nearly 1 million babies were born as refugees between 2018 and 2020.

Many of them may remain refugees for years to come, it said.

 

...
Tags: un refugee agency, united nations high commissioner for refugees (unhcr), covid 19 pandemic, syrian refugees, filippo grandi united nations high commissioner for refugees


Latest From World

A Chinese PLA J-16 fighter jet flies in an undisclosed location. China sent a record 28 fighter jets, 14 of them J-16s, towards the self-ruled island of Taiwan on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, the island's defense ministry said, the largest such display of force since China started flying planes towards the island last year. (via AP)

Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan air defence zone for sixth time this month

A supporter of presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi shows her hand with writing in Persian that reads

Explained: Iran vote to determine next president, direction

Workers paste the overlay on the wall of the National Stadium, where opening ceremony and many other events are scheduled for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympics, on June 2, 2021, in Tokyo.

Japan set to ease virus emergency ahead of Olympics

Shenzhou 12 space mission: China will send three astronauts -- Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo -- as its first crew to a new space station today. (AP Photo)

China successfully launches first crewed mission for space station construction



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

In bleak times, ‘villain’ Sonu Sood redefines heroism

Sood’s rise in being recognised as a saviour is also a deep reflection of the indifference of the others. - By Arrangement
 

Ayush team says AP's miracle mixture is not Ayurvedic medicine

He said that the preparation cannot be prescribed for Covid-19 as the formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. (Representational image)
 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Cyprus detects two cases of B.1.617 variant of COVID-19

Andreas Raounas, 84, the first patient in Island receives from a nurse the vaccine of Pfizer BioNtech against the COVID-19, at a care home in Nicosia, Cyprus. (Photo: AP/File)

Navalny back in Moscow court on defamation charges

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was accused of promoting constitutional reforms (Image source: AP File)

Kremlin critic Navalny detained after landing in Moscow

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is surrounded by journalists inside the plane prior to his flight to Moscow in the Airport Berlin Brandenburg (BER) in Schoenefeld, near Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP /Mstyslav Chernov)

A dozen countries suspend AstraZeneca shots over fears of blood clots

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is pictured in a pharmacy in Boulogne Billancourt, outside Paris, Monday, March 15, 2021. Germany, France and Italy on Monday became the latest countries to suspend use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine over reports of dangerous blood clots in some recipients. (AP)

Russia detects first case of H5N8 avian flu in humans

There are different subtypes of avian influenza viruses. (Representational Image: Twitter@UAZ1203)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham