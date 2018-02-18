search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Shikhar Dhawan struck a crucial knock for India in the first innings despite the visitors losing wickets. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE | South Africa vs India, 1st T20: India claim 3 wickets, pressure on hosts
 
World, Europe

UK: Indian-origin principal abused online over ‘Hitler’ move to ban hijab

PTI
Published Feb 18, 2018, 6:22 pm IST
Updated Feb 18, 2018, 6:22 pm IST
A complaint has now been filed with local police in Newham, east London, about emails, Facebook posts and other social media messages.
Neena Lall, the head-teacher of St Stephen’s School in east London, has been in the eye of the storm over a decision to ban the hijab for girls under eight years, a decision she was forced to reverse in January amid backlash from the community. (Representational Image)
  Neena Lall, the head-teacher of St Stephen’s School in east London, has been in the eye of the storm over a decision to ban the hijab for girls under eight years, a decision she was forced to reverse in January amid backlash from the community. (Representational Image)

London: UK police are investigating the alleged online abuse of an Indian-origin school principal who was characterised as German dictator Adolf Hitler over her attempt to ban the hijab for very young pupils.

Neena Lall, the head-teacher of St Stephen’s School in east London, has been in the eye of the storm over a decision to ban the hijab for girls under eight years, a decision she was forced to reverse in January amid backlash from the community.

 

A complaint has now been filed with local police in Newham, east London, about emails, Facebook posts and other social media messages received by both Lall and Arif Qawi, the former chairman of governors, ‘The Sunday Times’ reported.

Local police confirmed that they were assessing “a report of malicious communications following abusive e-mails having been received” in connection with the case.

Also Read: Indian-origin UK school principal branded as 'Hitler' over hijab ban

Qawi claimed that a campaign of messages, some abusive, over several days had forced the school to reverse its hijab ban. "I resigned because I did not agree with reversing the hijab ban and to protect the head-teacher. She was told that if I left, the campaign would stop,” he told the newspaper.

“No head teacher or governing body should be subject to the sorts of abuse we have heard reported in these recent incidents,” said UK education secretary Damian Hinds, the latest high-profile figure to come out in defence of the school’s right to set its own uniform policy.

Lord Theodore Agnew, Britain’s minister for schools systems, faith and counter-extremism in education, had last week offered his backing to Lall over her decision.

“St. Stephen’s Primary School in east London has been at the centre of media attention after its ban on young pupils wearing the hijab and fasting during Ramadan. I have seen the vitriolic abuse on social media after this decision and read of the intimidation of staff, resulting in the resignation of the chairman of governors. I wanted to send out a clear message: bullying or intimidation of school staff is completely unacceptable,” he said.

Earlier in February, the UK’s independent schools watchdog – the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills (Ofsted) – had also came out in support of the school.

“School leaders must have the right to set school uniform policies in a way that they see fit, in order to promote cohesion,” said Amanda Spielman, the head of Ofsted.

Under the UK’s Department for Education guidelines, uniform policy is a matter for individual head-teachers and their governing bodies.

Next week, Ofsted inspectors are to publish a report praising the school’s leaders and governors. It is expected to confirm that the school is “outstanding” — the highest inspection judgment for schools — and criticise the pressures brought to bear on Lall and her management team.

Tags: hijab, ofsted, neena lall, st stephen’s school
Location: United Kingdom, England, London




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tabu is mad at Ajay Devgn and it has got to do with her current relationship status

Tabu and Ajay Devgn's last collaboration 'Golmaal Again' was a blockbuster at the box office.
 

UK’s toughest policing job: Indian-origin officer set to replace terror chief

Neil Basu, currently Metropolitan police deputy assistant commissioner and Senior National Coordinator for UK Counter Terrorism Policing, is tipped to take over one of the British policing’s toughest jobs. (Representational Image)
 

Guided without guardians: Saudi women can now own biz without male consent

Under Saudi Arabia's guardianship system, women are required to present proof of permission from a male ‘guardian’ - normally the husband, father or brother - to do any government paperwork, travel or enrol in classes. (Representational Image)
 

Man rescued after spending over 3 days in sewers, and all he wants is a cigarette

48-year-old David Miller was on the way to the pharmacy to collect a prescription when he fell. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Samsung Galaxy S9 showed up on Reddit, taken down soon

Samsung Galaxy S9+ (credit: Evan Blass).
 

LIVE | South Africa vs India, 1st T20: India claim 3 wickets, pressure on hosts

Shikhar Dhawan struck a crucial knock for India in the first innings despite the visitors losing wickets. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Winds on wings: Dutch flight makes emergency landing as man ‘won’t stop farting’

No arrests were made because nobody had broken any Austrian laws but Transvania imposed a travel ban on the four involved indicating that they were no longer welcome aboard. (Representational Image)

Fake buttocks Charlie: Smuggler arrested with cocaine stuffed in rear

Customs agents at Portugal's busiest airport found the drugs on the man's body, police said in a statement. (Photo: AFP)

Time for Valentine’s Day deposit in ‘Love Bank’

A couple embraces inside the Love Bank written by Andrej Sladkovic in 1844. (Photo: AFP)

Russian airliner with 71 on board crashes minutes after takeoff, all dead

The pilots of the An-148 regional jet did not report any problems before the twin-engine aircraft plunged into the field about 40 kilometres (25 miles) from Domodedovo Airport, authorities said. (Photo: AP)

London City Airport closed after World War 2 bomb discovered

'A 214m (234-yard) exclusion zone has been implemented as a precaution by the Met Police. As a result, London City Airport is currently closed,' the airport said in a statement. (Photo: Twitter | ANI | Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham