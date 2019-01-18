search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  (Photo: AFP) LIVE| Aus vs Ind 3rd ODI: Bhuvneshwar strikes, removes Alex Carey
 
World, Europe

Britain’s Prince Philip, 97, escapes unhurt from car crash

REUTERS
Published Jan 18, 2019, 8:29 am IST
Updated Jan 18, 2019, 8:39 am IST
A palace spokeswoman later confirmed Philip was at the wheel and was checked by a doctor afterwards.
Philip married Elizabeth in 1947 and has been by his wife's side throughout her long reign. (Photo: AP)
 Philip married Elizabeth in 1947 and has been by his wife's side throughout her long reign. (Photo: AP)

London: Queen Elizabeth's 97-year-old husband Prince Philip escaped uninjured from a car crash while driving on Thursday near the Sandringham estate in eastern England.

Police said two people in a car that collided with that of the prince, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, were both taken to hospital for minor injuries but later discharged.

 

Pictures from the scene showed a Land Rover overturned on the side of the road. The accident occurred when Philip was pulling out of a driveway onto the main road, the BBC reported, quoting a witness saying he was very shaken.

Philip drove former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle to lunch during their state visit to Britain in 2016.

Buckingham Palace confirmed Thursday's accident.

"The Duke was not injured," it added in a statement.

A palace spokeswoman later confirmed Philip was at the wheel and was checked by a doctor afterwards. He did not go to hospital and was now back at Sandringham, the private country residence owned by Queen Elizabeth in the county of Norfolk.

Famous for verbal gaffes but generally regarded with wry affection by Britons, Philip married Elizabeth in 1947 and has been by his wife's side throughout her long reign.

Since retiring from official solo duties in 2017, he has appeared in public alongside the Queen and other members of the royal family at events and church services.

He had successful hip replacement surgery last year.

Philip drove former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle to lunch during their state visit to Britain in 2016.

The former naval officer did not accompany the Queen to a church service on Christmas Day last month though a royal source said he was in good health.

Kate Williams, a royal historian, said it would be a blow to Philip if the incident ended his driving days. "He really loves driving and takes a great pleasure in it and were he not allowed to drive he would find that quite painful," she said.

There is no legal age in Britain to stop driving, but after 70 people must renew their licence every three years.

Outspoken yet intensely private, Philip developed a reputation for brusque comments and often headline-grabbing remarks during ceremonial events.

A stray comment about "slitty eyes" during a visit to China in the 1980s became symbolic of his gruff and often unguarded manner. Even into his 90s, his off-the-cuff comments could still get him into trouble, such as when he exasperatedly swore at a photographer during an event in 2015.

...
Tags: queen elizabeth, prince philip, car crash, buckingham palace
Location: United Kingdom, England, London




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Kavita Devi: WWE history maker, mother and role model for Indian women

Kavita kick-started her professional wrestling journey, training under the guidance of The Great Khali before clearing WWE’s first open tryout in Dubai last year. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Playing Fortnite? Be careful as the game allows hackers steal your data

If exploited, the vulnerability would have given an attacker full access to a user’s account and their personal information as well as enabling them to purchase virtual in-game currency using the victim’s payment card details.
 

Game on: 4 smartphones with cooling tech

The major feature that makes these phones apt for gaming is the specific cooling technology they pack for extended gaming hours.
 

Make any speaker smart with Amazon’s Alexa and Rs 2,999

Echo Input is just 12.5mm thick – less than a deck of cards – and blends easily into every room. You can use the Alexa app (available for free for Android and iOS devices) to easily connect Echo Input to your speakers.
 

Laurel and Hardy to return soon

Evergreen comedians Laurel and Hardy. (Photo: ANI)
 

Trump taps 3 Indian-American experts for key admin posts

So far, Trump has appointed more than three dozen Indian-Americans in key positions (Photo: File).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

May wins confidence vote, calls on MPs to work together to deliver Brexit

The prime minister won by 325 votes to 306 (Photo: File)

British PM Theresa May faces confidence vote

An anti-Brexit activist calling for a ‘People’s Vote’ holds a flag during a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament in central London on Wednesday. (Photo: AP)

Germany sees no reason to delay Brexit

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (Photo: AP)

May faces vote of no confidence: How will it work?

May runs a minority government which relies on the support of Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) (Photo: File)

How Europe reacted to Brexit deal defeat

Rejection of a Brexit deal heightened the risk of a disorderly withdrawal from the bloc (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham