World Europe 17 Dec 2019 Welcoming new lawmak ...
World, Europe

Welcoming new lawmakers, UK PM vows to get Brexit done as soon as possible

REUTERS
Published Dec 17, 2019, 9:57 am IST
Updated Dec 17, 2019, 9:57 am IST
Johnson has proclaimed he will lead 'people's govt' and 'repay public's trust by getting Brexit done'.
For now, the prime minister will appoint three new ministers to fill vacant positions and keep any changes to a minimum before Britain leaves the EU on Jan. 31. (Photo: File)
 For now, the prime minister will appoint three new ministers to fill vacant positions and keep any changes to a minimum before Britain leaves the EU on Jan. 31. (Photo: File)

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will welcome 109 new Conservative lawmakers to parliament on Monday, promising to honour his election-winning pledges to get Brexit done as soon as possible and boost funding for the state health service.

After securing a commanding majority in last week's vote, Johnson will seek to speed up approval by parliament of his withdrawal agreement with the European Union, and start ploughing money into health, education and the police.

 

The prime minister, who won over many traditional supporters of the main opposition Labour Party in northern and central England, has proclaimed he will lead a "people's government" and "repay the public's trust by getting Brexit done".

"This election and the new generation of MPs (members of parliament) that have resulted from Labour towns turning blue will help change our politics for the better," said a source in Johnson's Downing Street official residence.

"The PM has been very clear that we have a responsibility to deliver a better future for our country and that we must repay the public's trust by getting Brexit done."

The government will bring the Withdrawal Agreement Bill back to parliament on Friday, but it is not yet clear whether there will be a vote because it needs the agreement of the House of Commons' new speaker.

But with such a large majority, he is expected to get the bill through parliament by his deadline.

The priority is to leave the EU on Jan. 31 and then secure a trade agreement with the bloc before the end of next year, Johnson's spokesman said.

"We plan to start the process before Christmas and we will do so in the proper constitutional way in discussion with the speaker," he said, adding that the Brexit bill would reflect the agreement made with the EU.

In a Queen's Speech on Thursday setting out his government's programme, Johnson will also promise more funds for Britain's much-loved but struggling public health service - a pledge he plans to enshrine in law.

Unite the country

After more than three years of debate over Brexit, Johnson wants to move quickly to try to unite a country riven by disagreements over how, when or whether Britain should leave the EU. Towns, villages and even families have been fractured.

Brexit has also scrambled traditional party loyalties, with Johnson's Conservatives going into Thursday's election pledging a swift Brexit, in stark contrast to Jeremy Corbyn's Labour, which promised a second referendum on EU membership.

The election saw Labour suffer its worst result since 1935 as many of its supporters who wanted to leave the EU switched to the Conservatives. The opposition party is expected to appoint a new leader by early next year.

Johnson is keen to hold on to those voters who supported the Conservatives, many for the first time, and is likely to retool his government next year to deliver his election promises.

For now, the prime minister will appoint three new ministers to fill vacant positions and keep any changes to a minimum before Britain leaves the EU on Jan. 31.

"By getting Brexit done, this One Nation Conservative government will help this country move forward," the source said. "Our job is to serve the people of this country, and the people's government will deliver on the people's priorities."

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: boris johnson, brexit deal, european union
Location: United Kingdom, England


Latest From World

In a letter to the Security Council on December 12, Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi expressed concern about a possible further escalation of tensions. (Photo: PTI | File)

UN Security Council to meet on J&K issue today at China’s request: report

The Chicago-based company said production would halt at its plant with 12,000 employees in Renton, Washington, near Seattle (Photo: File)

Boeing to halt production of grounded 737 Max airliner in Jan; no layoffs planned

No US president has been removed as a direct result of impeachment. (Photo: File)

Donald Trump on track to become third US President to be impeached

Maryam Nawaz.

Pakistan court adjourns Maryam Nawaz case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ayushmann Khurrana parties with 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' team at wrap-up bash

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Can't be honest about someone's work in industry, they don't take it well: Kareena

Kareena Kapoor Khan.
 

Thunberg, Swedish teen climate activist, named TIME magazine's 'Person of the Year'

"We can't just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow. That is all we are saying," Thunberg told the magazine. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

As part of sweeping reforms, Saudi ends gender-segregated entrances for restaurants

Restaurants in Saudi Arabia will no longer need to maintain entrances segregated by sex, the authorities said on Sunday, further eroding some of the world’s strictest social rules as sweeping reforms take hold. (Photo: File)
 

PM Modi's tweet on LS elections 2019 bags India's 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

PM Modi’s “sab ka saath, sabka vikas” tweet celebrating the Bharatiya Janata Party's re-election victory in 2019 was the most retweeted and liked tweet of the year, making it the "Golden Tweet" in India. (Photo: File)
 

Bianca Andreescu wins Lou Marsh Trophy, becomes Canada athlete of year

Bianca Andreescu was awarded the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s athlete of the year on Monday, capping a remarkable year in which the teenager became the country’s first tennis Grand Slam singles champion with her U.S Open triumph. (Photo:Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

'Serious replies only': Man seeks companion for his lonely duck, puts out dating ad

A 31-year-old special education teacher, drew up a singles ad for Yellow Duck and placed it on a community bulletin board at a local grocery store. (Photo: AP)

'Very disappointing night': Jeremy Corbyn won’t lead Labour Party in future UK polls

Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would not lead the party into the next election after admitting it had been a

Boris Johnson wins majority in UK's Brexit election

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday said it looks like his Conservative Party has won “a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done” in the country’s general election. (Photo: File)

Narayana Murthy's son-in-law among Indian-origin winners in UK polls

Indian-origin candidates across both the Conservative and Labour parties on Friday registered strong results in the UK's general election, with around a dozen MPs retaining their seats alongside some new faces. (Photo: Facebook)

UK destined for Brexit as election triumph on horizon for Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party was set for a resounding victory in Britain’s election, allowing him to deliver Brexit on January 31 in what would be the country's most significant geopolitical move in 70 years. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham