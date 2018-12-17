search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Europe

Meghan Markle's father appeals to UK Queen to get daughter back in touch

PTI
Published Dec 17, 2018, 5:14 pm IST
Updated Dec 17, 2018, 5:21 pm IST
Thomas Markle said he had not had contact with his daughter for months and repeated text messages to Meghan had gone unanswered.
Markle dismissed reports that Meghan could at times be rude. She was, he said, very polite as she had been raised on Hollywood stages.(Photo: File)
 Markle dismissed reports that Meghan could at times be rude. She was, he said, very polite as she had been raised on Hollywood stages.(Photo: File)

London: Meghan Markle's father directly appealed to Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Monday to intercede and end his estrangement from his daughter, the wife of Prince Harry.

Former US actress Meghan, now the Duchess of Sussex, married Harry, the queen's grandson and sixth-in-line to the throne, in a glittering ceremony at Windsor Castle in May.

 

But the immediate build-up to the wedding was overshadowed by her father, Thomas, a former lighting director for US TV soaps and sitcoms, who pulled out days beforehand after undergoing heart surgery.

Meghan's father said he had not had contact with his daughter for months and repeated text messages to Meghan had gone unanswered.

When asked what message he had for Queen Elizabeth, 92, Thomas Markle said, "I would appreciate anything she can do and I would think that she would want to resolve the family problems."

"All families, royal or otherwise, are the same and they should all be together certainly around the holidays," Meghan’s father added.

Markle said that Meghan, 37, had not sent him a Christmas card but that he was hopeful that they could at some time build their relationship.

"Please reach out to me," he said of Meghan. "I love my daughter very much and she has to know that. Just send me a text."

"All I can say is that I'm here she knows it and I've reached out to her and I need her to reach back to me. I love her very much," Markle said. "This can't continue forever."

Harry, 34, and Meghan are expecting their first child in the spring of 2019.

"I am certainly hoping that everything goes well and that they produce a beautiful baby and I'll get to see a little Meghan or a little Harry - that would be very nice and I look forward to that happening," Thomas said, adding, “I think she'll make a great Mom."

Markle dismissed reports that Meghan could at times be rude. She was, he said, very polite as she had been raised on Hollywood stages.

When asked if she was a social climber, her father said: "She's always been a very controlling person and that's part of her nature but she has never been rude."

...
Tags: meghan markle, prince harry, britain's queen elizabeth, duchess of sussex, thomas markle, royal family, christmas card, former us actress
Location: United Kingdom, England, London




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Royal staff name Meghan, Harry as 'Monica and Chandler' from Friends for bossy nature

The Duchess has been compared to the Friends character, played by Courteney Cox, who is famed for being obsessively clean and bossy. (Photo: AP)
 

Egypt unveils 'one of a kind' tomb of ancient high priest

Relief statues are seen at the recently uncovered tomb of the Priest royal Purification during the reign of King Nefer Ir-Ka-Re, named "Wahtye", at the site of the step pyramid of Saqqara, in Giza, Egypt, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018.The Egyptian Archaeological Mission working at the Sacred Animal Necropolis in Saqqara archaeological site succeeded to uncover the tomb, Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anani, announced. (Photo: AP)
 

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) review: The eBook reader you have been waiting for

The flush display finally comes to the Paperwhite.
 

'Racist' Mahatma Gandhi statue pulled down by teachers in Ghana

The statue was unveiled to the public in June 2016 by India’s former President Pranab Mukherjee.
 

World's oldest monkeys may help fight against HIV

Scientists found that they could protect animal models from HIV by injecting them with neutralizing antibodies that were produced in the lab. (Photo: PTI)
 

Doctors shocked to find needles buried inside woman's body for 30 years

According to the traditional technique leaving needles in the skin can alleviate pain (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Theresa May slams Tony Blair for Brexit meddling by pitching for second referendum

May had to promise the Tories that she would not be leading the party into the next General Election, scheduled for 2022.(Photo: File)

UK home office gets receipt of Vijay Mallya's extradition order to India

Monday's verdict marked a major turning point in the case, which dates back to the erstwhile Kingfisher Airlines defaulting on loans sought from a series of state-owned Indian banks. (Photo: File)

France shooting: Gunman kills 3 people in Strasbourg Christmas market, flees

Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said the shooter had evaded a police dragnet and was on the run, raising concerns of a follow-up attack.(Representational Image)

Theresa May heads to Europe in bid to save Brexit deal under fire

The embattled leader is facing a rebellion in her own party and from parliamentary allies that threatens to sink both the agreement and her leadership. (Photo: File)

At least 31,000 'yellow vests' protesting across France, 700 detained

Shouts of 'Macron, resign' mingled with the tear gas near the famous Champs-Elysees avenue, the scene last Saturday of the worst rioting in Paris for decades. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham