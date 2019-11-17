World Europe 17 Nov 2019 'Heartbroken, h ...
World, Europe

'Heartbroken, humiliated': US businesswoman on affair with UK PM

AFP
Published Nov 17, 2019, 11:34 am IST
Updated Nov 17, 2019, 11:46 am IST
The show alleges the pair had an affair for more than four years, though Arcuri refused to confirm this.
A US businesswoman at the centre of controversy over whether Boris Johnson showed her inappropriate favouritism amid an alleged affair said Sunday she had been left "heartbroken" and "humiliated" by the British Prime Minister. (Photo: File)
 A US businesswoman at the centre of controversy over whether Boris Johnson showed her inappropriate favouritism amid an alleged affair said Sunday she had been left "heartbroken" and "humiliated" by the British Prime Minister. (Photo: File)

London: A US businesswoman at the centre of controversy over whether Boris Johnson showed her inappropriate favouritism amid an alleged affair said Sunday she had been left "heartbroken" and "humiliated" by the British Prime Minister.

Jennifer Arcuri, who is accused of getting privileged access to foreign trade jaunts and grants when Johnson was previously London mayor, told Britain's ITV he was treating her like "some fleeting one-night stand".

 

The technology entrepreneur said the British premier, now campaigning for re-election, had rebuffed her requests "for advice" after the scandal erupted in September.

"I'm terribly heartbroken by the way that you have cast me aside like I am some gremlin," Arcuri, addressing Johnson directly, told ITV's Exposure programme, according to excerpts given to the Press Association ahead of its broadcast on Sunday.

"I don't understand why you've blocked me and ignored me as if I was some fleeting one-night stand or some girl that you picked up at a bar because I wasn't -- and you know that," she added.

"I felt so disgusted and humiliated that I was told bigger things are at stake, never mind you."

Johnson, who was London mayor from 2008 to 2016, is battling for a five-year term in Downing Street in next month's hotly-anticipated general election.

The show alleges the pair had an affair for more than four years, though Arcuri refused to confirm this.

The 34-year-old, who is now based in the United States but was photographed in London on Friday, admitted to ITV she had received mixed advice on what to say publicly about their relationship.

"When the story broke half the people that reached out told me to categorically deny, deny, deny," she said.

"The other half told me to, admit the, er, affair, fall on the sword get it over with."

Johnson, 55, was married at the time of the alleged affair but has since left his wife following a romance with a former Conservative party spin doctor Carrie Symonds.

The pair now live together in Downing Street.

He has previously said he did not have the kind of relationship with Arcuri that required him to notify watchdogs of a potential conflict of interest, as required.

Arcuri was reportedly given £126,000 (USD 163,000, 147,000 euros) in public money and privileged access to three foreign trade missions led by then-mayor Johnson.

He has insisted everything was "done with complete propriety" but has been referred to a police complaints body to assess whether he should face a criminal investigation over the matter.

A review by Johnson's own government ruled a £100,000 grant Arcuri was given by the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport through a cyber skills fund was "appropriate".

A Conservative Party spokeswoman said: "Any claims of impropriety in office are untrue and unfounded."

She added: "We consider these are vexatious and politically motivated attacks from the Labour Party."

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: us, uk, prime minister, affair
Location: United Kingdom, England, London


Latest From World

Human rights groups and outside experts say more than one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities have been rounded up in a network of internment camps across the far-western region. (Photo: AFP)

Leaked China documents reveal 'no mercy' in Xinjiang: NYT

China on Saturday deployed its troops in Hong Kong for the first time since the unprecedented pro-democracy protests began in the former British colony more than five months ago over a proposed extradition law, with soldiers in plain clothes clearing the roadblocks. (Photo: AFP)

China army in Hong Kong for first time since pro-democracy protests began

Sri Lanka's former wartime defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa took an early lead Sunday in a fiercely fought presidential election conducted under high security seven months after deadly Islamist attacks. (Photo: File)

Gotabaya Rajapaksa claims victory in Sri Lanka presidential election

US President Donald Trump (Photo:AP)

US President Trump to visit Britain next month to attend NATO summit



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

It was awkward position to be in: Joaquin Phoenix on not addressing 'Joker' violence

Joaquin Phoenix as Joker.
 

Malicious WhatsApp videos threaten both Android and iOS users

A good practice to follow is to keep automatic-downloading turned off. Since malware can now be disguised as both pictures and videos, not having these files in your phone’s local storage is the ultimate precaution.
 

No entry to space for IAF test pilots with bad teeth: Report

Sixty air force test pilots applied to become Gatcans or Gaganaut candidates for Gaganyaan, India's first human space mission. (Photo: Indian Air Force)
 

Australian man wrestles with 'cunning' crocodile, sticks thumb into his eye, escape

An Australian wildlife ranger has recounted his terrifying escape from the clutches of a "particularly cunning" crocodile, after wrestling with the reptile and sticking a finger in its eye. (Representational Image)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla needs to cut down his aggression, says Gautam Gulati

Sidharth Shukla and Gautam Gulati. (Photo: Instagram)
 

You soon won’t see ‘likes’ on Instagram, and here’s why

Instagram is also looking for solutions for individuals and brands for whom the like count is rather necessary. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Pakistan--- a DNA of terrorism, India replies on Kashmir at UNESCO

'Fabricated lies': India strongly refutes Pak's ‘juvenile propaganda’ at UNESCO meet

India has issued a strongly-worded response to Pakistan's

'We sail for home!' Greta Thunberg on her way to UN climate summit

Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg departed the United States on Wednesday, hitching a ride to Europe aboard a catamaran to attend a UN climate summit in Madrid. (Photo: File)

1000 Kg cocaine mysteriously washes up along coast in France, cops shut beaches

Philippe Astruc, the public prosecutor in Rennes said, 'Each tide brings in a batch. They are still fairly significant with around 100 kilos arriving each day all along the coast.' (Photo: FIle | Representational)

Italy's Venice hit by 'exceptionally high tide' in more than 50 years

Antique pieces of furniture could be seen submerged in low-lying hotels and homes. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham