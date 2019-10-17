World Europe 17 Oct 2019 Agreement on new Bre ...
World, Europe

Agreement on new Brexit deal reached, says Boris Johnson

A Brexit deal has been agreed between the United Kingdom and European Union negotiating teams.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (Photo: AP)
London: A Brexit deal has been agreed between the United Kingdom and European Union negotiating teams before a meeting of European leaders in Brussels, BBC reported.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment."

 

The two sides have been working on the legal text of a deal, but it will still need the approval of both the UK and European parliaments.

The DUP has cast doubt on its sign off, saying they still cannot support it.

The Northern Irish party earlier released a statement saying they could not back proposals "as things stand", and - after the PM's announcement - said their statement "still stands".

Tags: brexit, boris johnson
Location: United Kingdom, England, London


