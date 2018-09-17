search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Europe

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan calls for another Brexit referendum

REUTERS
Published Sep 17, 2018, 12:28 pm IST
Updated Sep 17, 2018, 12:28 pm IST
With Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plans still not accepted, many are arguing for people to have final say on any deal with Brussels.
London mayor Sadiq Khan said PM May's handling of Brexit negotiations had become 'mired in confusion and deadlock' and was leading the country down a damaging path. (Photo: AP)
 London mayor Sadiq Khan said PM May's handling of Brexit negotiations had become 'mired in confusion and deadlock' and was leading the country down a damaging path. (Photo: AP)

London: London mayor Sadiq Khan has called for another referendum on Britain's European Union membership, saying the prime minister's handling of Brexit negotiations had become "mired in confusion and deadlock" and was leading the country down a damaging path.

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29. But with Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plans still not accepted, some lawmakers, as well as union and business leaders, are arguing for people to have a final say on any deal with Brussels.

 

May has repeatedly ruled out a second referendum. She says members of parliament will get to vote on whether to accept any final deal.

The backing of Khan, a member of the main opposition Labour party, for a second referendum will put more pressure on Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to change his opposition to the idea when the party meets for its annual conference in a week's time.

A second referendum, dubbed a "people's vote" by its proponents, is not Labour party policy, although finance spokesman John McDonnell said last month that no option should be off the table.

London backed remaining in the EU in the June 2016 referendum that went in favour of leaving.

Khan said Britain was now facing either a bad deal or a no-deal Brexit, both of which were "incredibly risky".

Writing in Sunday's Observer newspaper, he blamed the government's handling of the negotiations and said the threat to living standards, the economy and jobs was too great for voters not to have a say.

"The government's abject failure - and the huge risk we face of a bad deal or a no-deal Brexit - means that giving people a fresh say is now the right - and only - approach left for our country," he said.

Government lifeline

Labour's international trade spokesman Barry Gardiner said a second referendum would throw the Conservative government a lifeline.

"If this government cannot do what it is supposed to and govern, then we need actually to change the government," he told Sky News.

Khan said the "sensible thing" would be for the prime minister to call a general election if she did not have support for any Brexit deal.

"(But) if there's not going to be a general election, the next best thing is for the British public to have a say on the outcome of the negotiations," he told the BBC's Andrew Marr.

Environment Minister Michael Gove, a leading figure in the campaign to leave the EU more than two years ago, said Khan wanted to frustrate the vote.

"People voted clearly - 17.4 million people voted to leave the European Union - and Sadiq is essentially saying 'Stop, let's delay that whole process, let's throw it into chaos' and I think that would be a profound mistake," he told Marr.

Theresa May said on Sunday she was focused on her plan for a relationship with the EU based on a common rulebook for all goods, and that she was "a little bit irritated" by constant speculation about her position.

"This debate is not about my future; this debate is about the future of the people of the UK and the future of the United Kingdom," she said in excerpts from an interview with the BBC that will be broadcast on Monday

"It's ensuring that we get that good deal from the European Union which is good for people in the UK, wherever they live in the UK, that's what's important for us."

But with time running out for London and Brussels to thrash out a deal, Britain is preparing plans for a no-deal Brexit.

Finance Minister Philip Hammond told senior ministers last week that Brexit could have to be delayed beyond March 29 in order to pass new laws, The Sun newspaper said on Saturday.

The idea was immediately rejected by May, the report said.

Tags: sadiq khan, london mayor, brexit
Location: United Kingdom, England, London




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

112-year-old credits her long life to whisky

112-year-old credits her long life to whisky. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Machines to overtake humans in workplace by 2025: WEF

By 2025, machines will perform 52 per cent of the total task hours.
 

Aspirin can increase bleeding and does not reduce risk of heart attacks: Study

Aspirin can increase bleeding and does not reduce risk of heart attacks. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

A OnePlus TV with 5G connectivity is set to launch in 2019

The first generation won’t be perfect and therefore, will improve over the time via software updates. (Representative Image: OnePlus 6)
 

Conspiracy theorists claim ghostly Russian radio station can fire nuclear weapons

Buzzing is transmitted from two locations, one near St Petersburg site and a location near Moscow. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Central Govt directs Rajasthan to ensure TB does not spread from captive elephants

The animal rights group has also filed a petition with the Jaipur Bench of the Rajasthan High Court seeking to end all elephant rides at Amer Fort in light of apparent violations of load restrictions and other laws.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Aware about sexual abuse by Buddhist teachers since 1990s: Dalai Lama

The Tibetan spiritual leader, revered by millions of Buddhists around the world, made the admission during a four-day visit to the Netherlands. (Photo: File)

For 'toughest policing role', Indian-origin officer honoured in UK

The award citation described Basu's job as 'one of the toughest policing roles in the country' and praised his hard work and dedication in achieving such seniority within the force as the 'first officer of Asian heritage to hold the post in the UK'. (Photo: Twitter | @metpoliceuk)

India tells UN China-Pakistan corridor violates nation's territorial integrity

India's Deputy Permanent Representative Ambassador Virander Paul said, 'Regarding the so-called 'China-Pakistan Economic Corridor', which is being projected as the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative, the international community is well aware of India's position.' (Photo: File)

Pope Francis summons bishops for summit on sexual abuse scandals

Francis’ key cardinal advisers announced the decision Wednesday, a day before Francis meets with US church leaders who have been deeply discredited by the latest accusations in the Catholic Church’s decades-long sex abuse and cover-up scandal. (Photo: File)

Coin toss decided booker prize winner in 1976

Launched in 1969, the Man Booker Prize in fiction rewards the best novel of the year written in English and published in the United Kingdom. (Facebook/ The Man Booker Prize)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham