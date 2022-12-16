  
World Europe 16 Dec 2022 Russia launches anot ...
World, Europe

Russia launches another major missile attack on Ukraine

AP | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 16, 2022, 1:44 pm IST
Updated Dec 16, 2022, 1:44 pm IST
A hole from a shell explosion in the damaged dome of an Orthodox church is seen after what Russian officials in Donetsk said was a shelling by Ukrainian forces, in Donetsk, the capital of Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (AP Photo)
 A hole from a shell explosion in the damaged dome of an Orthodox church is seen after what Russian officials in Donetsk said was a shelling by Ukrainian forces, in Donetsk, the capital of Russian-controlled Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. (AP Photo)

KYIV: Ukrainian authorities reported explosions in at least three cities Friday, saying Russia has launched a major missile attack”= on energy facilities and infrastructure.

Local authorities on social media reported explosions in the capital, Kyiv, southern Kryvyi Rih and northeastern Kharkiv as authorities sounded air raid alarms across the country warning of a new devastating barrage of the Russian strikes that have occurred intermittently since mid-October.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on the Telegram social media app that the city is without electricity. Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov reported three strikes on the city’s critical infrastructure.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, a top official in President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office, reported a strike on a residential building in Kryvyi Rih, warning on Telegram: “There may be people under the rubble.” Emergency services were on site, he said.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the northeastern Desnianskyi and western Holosiivskyi district, urging residents to go to shelters.

“The attack on the capital continues,” he wrote on Telegram.

The strikes targeting energy infrastructure have been part of a new Russian strategy to try to freeze Ukrainians into submission after several key battlefield losses by Russian forces in recent months.

...
Tags: russia ukraine war, missile attack, russia missile attack, missile attack on ukraine, attack on kyiv
Location: Ukraine, Kiova, Kyiv


Related Stories

'Come to Ukraine', Zelensky slams Elon Musk's peace proposal
UN General Assembly calls for Russian reparations to Ukraine
In great relief, US officials say Ukraine fired missile that landed in Poland

Latest From World

Elon Musk. (AP)

Twitter suspends accounts of several journalists, Musk cites 'doxxing' of his jet

We encourage India and China to use existing bilateral channels to discuss disputed boundaries: White House Spokesperson Ms. Karine Jean-Pierre. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP)

US keeps tab on clash at LAC by Sino-India

Elon Musk (AP file image)

Musk’s Twitter disbands its Trust and Safety advisory group

India's appetite for Russian oil has swelled ever since it started trading on discount as the West shunned it to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.. (Representational image: AFP)

Russia offers India help in overcoming G7's oil price cap



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Russia likely committed 'crimes against humanity' by deporting Ukrainians: Amnesty

Amnesty International said civilians were moved from occupied Ukraine further into Russian-controlled areas or into Russia, with children separated from their families in violation of international humanitarian law. — Representational Image/AP

Boris Johnson eyes comeback bid as UK Tories pick new leader

Former prime minister Boris Johnson. (Photo: AP)

Rishi Sunak to take charge as UK Prime Minister after meeting King Charles

Rishi Sunak will take charge as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister after an audience with King Charles III on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Aberto Pezzali)

'Come to Ukraine', Zelensky slams Elon Musk's peace proposal

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (AFP)

Every 11 minutes, a woman killed by an intimate partner or family member: UN chief

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, File)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->