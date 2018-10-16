search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Europe

‘Storm heading your way’: UN warns of growing hunger, climate change threats

AFP
Published Oct 16, 2018, 5:59 pm IST
Updated Oct 16, 2018, 5:59 pm IST
The UN aims to achieve a Zero Hunger world by 2030, but faces three obstacles: conflicts, climate change and an economic slowdown.
Food is being wasted both during the production process and in people’s kitchens. (Representational Image)
 Food is being wasted both during the production process and in people’s kitchens. (Representational Image)

Rome: A potent combination of hunger, climate change and man-made conflicts are creating a “perfect storm”, the head of the UN’s food arm warned Tuesday in a call to action on World Food Day.

 “You’ve got a nightmare, the perfect storm heading your way,” David Beasley, World Food Programme (WFP) chief, said in a speech in Rome, where the United Nations’ food agencies are headquartered.

 

The UN aims to achieve a Zero Hunger world by 2030, but faces three obstacles: conflicts, climate change and an economic slowdown.

Beasley said the battle was an urgent one. “Children are dying at a rate of every five to ten seconds” from hunger or malnutrition, he said.

Food is being wasted both during the production process and in people’s kitchens.

 “The answer is not in Rome alone, it’s in your homes. What are you going to do about it?” he asked.

It is not a problem wealthier countries can simply ignore, for it has a knock-on effect on them in terms of the migration crisis.

 “For every one per cent increase in hunger, there’s a two per cent increase in migration,” Beasley said.

Some 821 million people, or one of every nine people on the planet, suffered from hunger last year, marking the third consecutive annual increase, according to the UN’s latest hunger report.

An estimated 155 million children under five years old are chronically malnourished, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), while micronutrient deficiencies, dubbed the “hidden hunger”, affects over two billion people worldwide.

At the same time, over 600 million people are obese.

The costs to society of the “global pandemic” of obesity are enormous -- as expensive as armed conflicts and smoking, FAO head Jose Graziano da Silva said.

 “International solidarity appears to be cooling,” warned Pope Francis in a speech delivered by a Vatican representative.

He warned institutions leading the fight against hunger not to “study the roots of (poor people’s) misery” and merely respond with “impressive publications destined only to enlarge library catalogues”.

 “When it is a question of effectively confronting the causes of hunger, grandiose declarations” are not enough, he said.

 “The struggle against hunger urgently demands generous financing, the abolition of trade barriers and, above all, greater resilience in the face of climate change, economic crises and warfare.”

Tags: united nations, world food day, world food programme, climate change, economic slowdowns
Location: Italy, Latium, Roma




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bernardo Silva has been Manchester City's best player by far: Paul Dickov

Despite the absence of chief orchestrator Kevin de Bruyne, the diminutive playmaker has left no stone unturned in showcasing his masterclass which has left many impressed including club legend Paul Dickov. (Photo: AFP)
 

Dad-to-be Prince Harry reportedly an 'emotional wreck but in a good way'

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk down steps outside the Opera House to meet members of the public during a walk about in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. (Photo: AP)
 

This trick can help you lose weight, and it has nothing to do with exercise

This trick can help you lose weight, and it has nothing to do with exercise. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

New York marks first shooting-free weekend in 25 years

'We went Friday, Saturday, Sunday without any shootings and homicides,' New York Police Department chief James O'Neill told reporters. (Photo: File)
 

Rare condition making testicles vanish in the womb causes man to develop breasts

When he first visited the hospital doctors found that he had intersexuality (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Honor 8X with GPU Turbo technology launched in India

The Honor 8X offers Dolby Atmos surround sound powered by stereo speakers.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Brexit deal achievable amid drifts with EU, says Theresa May

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses the House of Commons, London, with an update on the latest developments in the Brexit negotiations. (Photo: AP)

UK-based pro-Khalistan activist captured kissing transsexual in viral video

The video of Harsimranjit Singh Khera, several Sikh leaders believe, has exposed his false claims of gaining independence on Sikhs’ principles and beliefs. (Photo: ANI)

Kim Jong Un sincere about denuclearisation, should be rewarded: S Korea

Moon said he hoped another Trump-Kim summit would allow the two leaders to go further than the statements they made at their first meeting in Singapore. (Photo: File | AP)

In a first, Indian-origin visually impaired man to get guide horse in UK

'Digby (guide horse) is still a baby and will be two years old in May 2019. His training will take around two more years, so I expect to be able to bring him home to Blackburn once he’s finished his training,' Patel told PTI. (Representational Image)

Reliance has 10 pc offset in Rafale deal, in talks with 100 firms: Dassault CEO

Signing an offset contract is a requirement of Indian law (Defence Procurement Procedure). The implementation of offsets is an obligation and, under the Indian regulation, the choice of the partners belongs to us, Dassault CEO Eric Trappier was quoted as saying. (Facebook screengrab/ Indian Defence Updates)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham