  
World Europe 16 Sep 2022 Mass grave found nea ...
World, Europe

Mass grave found near recaptured city in Ukraine

AP | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Sep 16, 2022, 7:18 am IST
Updated Sep 16, 2022, 7:19 am IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (centre) reacts after his press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Image: AP)
 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (centre) reacts after his press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. (Image: AP)

IZIUM (UKRAINE): Ukrainian authorities found a mass burial site near a recaptured northeastern city previously occupied by Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday night.

A mass grave of people was found in Izium in the Kharkiv region. The necessary procedures have already begun there. More information — clear, verifiable information — should be available tomorrow, Zelenskyy said in his nightly televised address.

Associated Press journalists saw the site in a forest outside Izium on Thursday. A mass grave bore a marker saying it contained the bodies of 17 Ukrainian soldiers. It was surrounded by hundreds of individual graves with only crosses to mark them.

Zelenskyy invoked the names of other Ukrainian cities where authorities said retreating Russian troops left behind mass civilian graves and evidence of alleged war crimes. Bucha, Mariupol, now, unfortunately, Izium.

Russia leaves death everywhere. And it must be held accountable for it. The world must bring Russia to real responsibility for this war, he said.

Russia's forces left Izium and other parts of the Kharkiv region last week amid a stunning Ukrainian counteroffensive. On Wednesday, Zelenskyy made a rare trip outside Ukraine's capital to watch the raising of the national flag at Izium's city hall.

Sergei Bolvinov, a senior investigator for Ukrainian police in the eastern Kharkiv region, told British TV broadcaster Sky News that a pit contained more than 440 bodies was discovered near Izium after Kyiv's forces swept in. He described the grave as one of the largest burial sites in any one liberated city.

We know that some (of the people buried in the pit) were shot, some died from artillery fire, from so called mine-explosion traumas. Some died from airstrikes. Also, we have information that a lot of bodies have not been identified yet Bolvinov said.

Ukraine's deputy interior minister, Yevhen Enin, said Thursday night that evidence of the occupying Russian troops setting up multiple torture chambers where both Ukrainian citizens and foreigners were detained in completely inhuman conditions was found in cities and towns recaptured during Kyiv's sweeping advance into the Kharkiv region.

We have already come across the exhumation of individual bodies, not only with traces of a violent death, but also of torture - cut off ears, etc. This is just the beginning, said in an interview with Ukraine's Radio NV. His description matched at least half a dozen reports made by Kharkiv regional police representatives since last weekend.

He claimed that among those held at one of the sites were students from an unspecified Asian country who were captured at a Russian checkpoint as they tried to leave for Ukrainian-controlled territory.

Enin did not specify where the students were held, although he named the small cities of Balakliya and Volchansk as two locations where the alleged torture chambers were found. His account could not be immediately verified independently.

All these traces of war crimes are now carefully documented by us. And we know from the experience of Bucha that the worst crimes can only be exposed over time, Enin said, in a reference to a Kyiv suburb where the bodies of hundreds of civilians were discovered following the Russian army's withdrawal from the area in March.

Earlier Thursday, Zelenskyy said that during the five months the Russians occupied the region, they only destroyed, only deprived, only took away. They left behind devastated villages; in some of them there is not a single undamaged house. The occupiers turned schools into garbage dumps, and churches - shattered, literally turned into toilets.

...
Tags: russia invasion of ukraine, mass graves


Horoscope 16 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Xi, Putin meet in Uzbekistan as Ukraine war dominates
Russia announces troop pullback from Ukraine's Kharkiv area

Latest From World

China's President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose during their meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) leaders' summit in Samarkand on Thursday. (Photo: AFP)

Xi, Putin meet in Uzbekistan as Ukraine war dominates

Pallbearers from The Queen's Company, 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II into Westminster Hall at the Palace of Westminster in London, to Lie in State following a procession from Buckingham Palace. (Christopher Furlong / POOL / AFP)

Thousands queue up to pay respects to Queen Lying-in-State

Sali Hafiz streamed a live video of her raid, in which she could be heard yelling at employees to release a sum of money while entrances to the bank were sealed. (Photo: Twitter)

Woman robs defaulting bank to pay for 'ill sister's' treatment; streams heist online

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is taken away in the Royal Hearse from the Royal Air Force Northolt airbase, London, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. The queen's coffin is flown back to RAF Northolt, an air force base in London, and driven to Buckingham Palace. (Ben Stansall, Pool Photo via AP)

Queen Elizabeth's final flight is the most tracked in history



MOST POPULAR

 

Telangana man dies of heart attack after seeing a big monkey inside home

Raju’s wife woke up early in the morning to fetch water from the tap outside their house and forgot to close the door. A while later, a big monkey entered the house. (Photo: AFP)
 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Russia strikes Kyiv as Western leaders meet in Europe

Servicemen work at the scene of a residential building following explosions, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91

Former US President George Bush meets with Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet leader, who stepped down in 1991 as the Soviet Union collapsed during Bush's presidency, in Moscow on September 15, 2003. Russian news agencies are reporting that former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev has died at 91. The Tass, RIA Novosti and Interfax news agencies cited the Central Clinical Hospital. (Image: AP/PTI)

Civilians flee east Ukraine as Kyiv readies for 'big battles'

In this image provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson walk in downtown Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, April 9, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

Queen's funeral set to knock UK economy after rebound

A woman signs the condolence book at the British embassy in Manila on September 12, 2022, following the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Ted ALJIBE / AFP)

Queen Elizabeth II cherished 'warmth and hospitality' of India visits

In this Nov. 24, 1983 file photo, Mother Teresa receives the Insignia of the Honorary Order of Merit from Britain'sQueen Elizabeth II in New Delhi. (AP file photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->