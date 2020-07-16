114th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

970,169

32,607

Recovered

613,735

20,646

Deaths

24,929

614

Maharashtra27564015261310928 Tamil Nadu1518201023102167 Delhi116993956993487 Karnataka4725318467933 Gujarat44648313462080 Uttar Pradesh41383257431012 Telangana3934225999386 Andhra Pradesh3545118378452 West Bengal34427206801000 Rajasthan2643719502530 Haryana2330617667319 Bihar2017313533157 Assam197551288953 Madhya Pradesh1964313908682 Odisha1489810476101 Jammu and Kashmir116666337206 Kerala9554463436 Punjab87995867221 Jharkhand4562248538 Chhatisgarh4556332420 Uttarakhand3785294850 Goa2951167418 Tripura228116043 Manipur170010800 Puducherry159688921 Himachal Pradesh134196610 Nagaland9023480 Chandigarh61945911 Arunachal Pradesh4911533 Meghalaya337462 Mizoram2381590 Sikkim222870
World Europe 16 Jul 2020 Over 150 countries s ...
World, Europe

Over 150 countries sign up for fair distribution of COVID vaccine

AP
Published Jul 16, 2020, 11:38 am IST
Updated Jul 16, 2020, 11:51 am IST
However, the Gavi alliance might also allow the 70 rich countries among this 150 to stockpile the vaccine for their own citizens
Representational Image. (AP)
 Representational Image. (AP)

London: More than 70 rich countries and another 90 low-income countries have signed up to a global coronavirus vaccine initiative intended to ensure that any effective shots are fairly distributed around the world - but which may also allow them to buy more vaccines to stockpile for their own citizens.

In a statement on Wednesday, the vaccines alliance Gavi reported that 75 countries have said they would join its new “Covax facility” along with another 90 low-income countries that hope to receive donated vaccines. The Associated Press reported this week that the Gavi initiative may allow rich countries to reinforce their own coronavirus vaccine supplies while leaving fewer doses available for more vulnerable populations.

 

When Gavi approached donor countries last month, it advertised the plan as an “insurance policy” for rich countries that have already struck deals with drugmakers for experimental COVID-19 vaccines.

Gavi told donor governments that when an effective inoculation is found within its pool of COVID-19 candidates, all countries will receive enough to cover 20% of their populations, including rich countries that may have their own stockpiles. It said countries would be encouraged, but not required, to give up any doses they might not need.

 

“For the vast majority of countries, whether they can afford to pay for their own doses or require assistance, it means receiving a guaranteed share of doses and avoiding being pushed to the back of the queue,” Gavi CEO Seth Berkley said in a statement.

Dozens of vaccines are being researched, and some countries — including Britain, France, Germany and the United States — already have ordered hundreds of millions of doses before the vaccines are even proven to work.

Critics say offering rich countries the chance to buy even more vaccines through Gavi essentially allows them to hoard limited COVID-19 vaccines without consequences.

 

Gavi CEO Berkley acknowledged there was no enforcement mechanism, but he said the alliance would be speaking with rich countries to propose possible solutions.

Gavi said the 165 countries that have expressed interest represent about 60% of the world’s population. The alliance is aiming to raise $2 billion to buy COVID-19 vaccines.

...
Tags: coronavirus vaccine, covid-19, equal distribution, covax facility, gavi, vaccine alliance


Latest From World

Taiwan's AH-64E Apache attack helicopter launches flares during the 36th Han Kung military exercises in Taichung City, central Taiwan, Thursday, July 16, 2020. (AP)

Taiwan holds live-fire demonstrations to show the Chinese

An online post by SinoPharm shows pictures of workers it says got vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine candidate and the words

Chinese firm SinoPharm boasts about using workers to 'pre-test' vaccine

U.S. Ambassador to China Terry Branstad. (AP)

China summons US ambassador, says US blocks its development

Gisella Olivera receives a COVID-19 test at a St. Johns Well Child & Family Center mobile clinic set up outside Walker Temple AME Church in South Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic on July 15, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (AFP)

CDC’s removal from collecting COVID-19 hospital data sparks worries in US



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
 

Why it’s not easy to take facial recognition software off police’s arsenal

Facial recognition technology has a dark side, with it integrated into China’s massive public surveillance system and its social credit experiment where even minor infractions of public norms can result in sanctions.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Statue of Black protester replaces toppled UK slave trader

A new black resin and steel statue entitled

India-France always stood by each other in difficult times

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shakes hand with France's President Emmanuel Macron. (PTI)

President Duda manages a narrow win for another term in Poland

Polish President Andrzej Duda after addressing supporters as exit poll results were announced during the presidential election in Pultusk, Poland. (AFP)

Austria wants EU coronavirus aid package to help 'poorest of the poor'

COVID-19 patients are being treated with oxygen at the Tshwane District Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa. (AP)

Bosnians mark 25 years of Srebrenica genocide

Women watch as one of the massacre victims is buried in Potocari, near Srebrenica, Bosnia. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham