LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
World Europe 16 Apr 2019 Around the world: He ...
World, Europe

Around the world: Heritage sites devastated by fires

AFP
Published Apr 16, 2019, 9:22 am IST
Updated Apr 16, 2019, 9:40 am IST
The inferno destroyed roof of 850-year-old UNESCO world heritage landmark, whose spectacular Gothic spire collapsed.
Firefighters tackle the blaze as flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris. (Photo: AP)
 Firefighters tackle the blaze as flames and smoke rise from Notre Dame cathedral as it burns in Paris. (Photo: AP)

Paris: Before Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, engulfed in flames on Monday, several heritage sites around the world have been either completely or partially destroyed by fires. Here are some examples.

- York Minster -

 

On July 9, 1984, a fire believed to have been triggered by a lightning strike caused severe damage to Britain’s imposing York Minster. The massive blaze destroyed the roof of the south transept of the Gothic cathedral, which was completed in the 15th century.

The intense heat cracked its magnificent 16th century stained glass Rose Window into tens of thousands of pieces but it was able to be painstakingly repaired.

Restoration work on the minster was completed in 1988 at a cost of £2.25 million (around £5.1 million, USD 6.7 million today).

- Brazil’s National Museum -

Overnight September 2-3, 2018, Brazil’s National Museum, north of Rio de Janeiro, was ravaged by a massive fire.

Latin America’s largest natural history and anthropology museum held more than 20 million artefacts and 530,000 titles.

The museum was particularly reputed for the richness of its paleontology department with more than 26,000 fossils, including a dinosaur skeleton discovered in Brazil’s central Minas Gerais.

Several specimen of species that disappeared in the blaze included giant sloths and sabre-toothed tigers.

- Venice opera house -

In 1996 Venice’s celebrated opera house La Fenice was gutted by fire.

With its near-perfect acoustics, La Fenice, opened in 1792, was one of the most beautiful opera houses in the world and one of the most famous in the history of opera.

Two electricians were sentenced to six and seven years in prison on negligence charges.

It reopened in 2004.

- Barcelona opera house -

In 1994 the Gran Teatre del Liceu, Barcelona’s world-famous opera house was destroyed by fire.

One of Spain’s cultural jewels, the 150-year-old theatre was gutted in a blaze in which only the foyer and the horseshoe arch over the auditorium were left standing. It has since been reconstructed.

- Windsor Castle -

A major fire at Windsor Castle, west of London, on November 20, 1992, destroyed the northeastern part of the royal site, the queen’s weekend residence.

Nine of the rooms were left unrecognisable by the fire, which started in the former Chapel Royal when a lighting projector too close to a curtain started the blaze during routine maintenance work.

It took 250 firefighters working 15 hours and pumping more than 6.5 million litres of water to bring the blaze under control.

The Castle reopened to the public in 1997 after five years of restoration.

- Bosnia’s National Library -

Bosnia’s 19th century National Library was destroyed in the war-time siege of the city of Sarajevo, overnight on 25-26 August 1992.

It had housed some two million books, old scripts, photographs and transcripts before it was shelled by Serb forces who kept Sarajevo under a three-and-a-half-year long siege.

Only some 10 per cent of its resources were saved from the resulting fire.

Reconstruction works, part-financed by the European Union, began in 1996 and the new library was inaugurated in 2014.

- Geneva’s Grand Theatre -

In 1951 the Grand Theatre of Geneva in Switzerland, built in the 19th century, was devastated in a fire that began during the preparation for a performance of Richard Wagner’s “The Valkyrie”. It reopened in 1962.

...
Tags: notre dame cathedral, york minster, national museum, venice opera house, windsor castle
Location: France, Île-de-France


Latest From World

Francois-Henri Pinault is the CEO of the Kering group, which owns Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent. (Photo: AFP)

French billionaire pledges 100 mn euros towards rebuilding of Notre-Dame Cathedral

The inferno destroyed the roof of the 850-year-old UNESCO world heritage landmark, whose spectacular Gothic spire collapsed as orange flames and clouds of grey smoke billowed into the sky. (Photo: AP)

'Worst avoided, vow to rebuild': Macron on Notre-Dame Cathedral fire

Abdel Fatah al-Sisi

New bill to help Abdel Fatah al-Sisi rule Egypt till 2030

Aerial file photo shows Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant reactors, from bottom at right, Unit 1, Unit 2 and Unit 3, in Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan. (Image: AFP)

Finally, crippled Japan plant gets rid of nuclear fuel



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Force Gurkha Xtreme gets ABS, priced at Rs 13.30 lakh

Force Gurkha Xtreme is available in 3-door version only.
 

Tiger Shroff is the force of nature: Karan Johar praises his 'SOTY 2' star

Tiger Shroff. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Michelle Obama praises Queen Elizabeth: 'She's wonderfully warm'

She said she had been touched by the queen's decision to wear a small pin badge the presidential couple had given her as a gift. (Photo:AP)
 

beyerdynamic Soul Byrd review: Music at its purest

The housing of the Soul Byrd’s drivers has been ergonomically designed to adapt to the shape of your ear.
 

On thin ice? Not at all, says India’s fastest distance ice skater

Today, he has put India on the world map by becoming India's fastest distance ice skater in long-track speed skating. (Photo: Vishwaraj R Jadeja)
 

No mercy! Ishaan Khatter gets punished for breaking traffic rule; watch viral video

'Dhadak' actor Ishaan Khatter has recently gotten into trouble for breaking major traffic rule in Bandra, Mumbai. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Red Cross says, NZ nurse kidnapped by ISIS may be alive

This undated photo released by International Committee of the Red Cross, the organization's New Zealand nurse Louisa Akavi. (Photo:AP)

ISIS plotting deadly attacks across Europe: Report

Operations abroad, they write, will be directed by an ISIS member called Abu Khabab al-Muhajir. (Representational Image)

Assange tried to create 'centre for spying' inside embassy: Ecuador President

The WikiLeaks founder is in custody in London awaiting sentencing for breaching his British bail conditions in 2012 by seeking refuge in the Ecuadoran embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden. (Photo: AP | File)

Man masturbates in front of Pak-origin British MP

Naz Shah

Finland tries to build left-right coalition

Chairman of The Social Democratic Party Antti Rinne arrives a at the Finnish Broadcasting Company Yle studios in Helsinki early on Monday. (Image : AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham