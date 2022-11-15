  
UN General Assembly calls for Russian reparations to Ukraine

Nov 15, 2022
The resolution recognizes the need to establish an international mechanism for reparation for damage, loss or injury' arising from Russia's wrongful acts against Ukraine. (Photo: AFP)
United Nations: The UN General Assembly approved a resolution Monday calling for Russia to be held accountable for violating international law by invading Ukraine including by paying reparations.

The vote in the 193-member world body was 94-14 with 73 abstentions. It was the lowest level of support of the five Ukraine-related resolutions adopted by the General Assembly since Russia's February 24 invasion of its smaller neighbour.

The resolution recognizes the need to establish an international mechanism for reparation for damage, loss or injury' arising from Russia's wrongful acts against Ukraine.

It recommends that the assembly's member nations, in cooperation with Ukraine, create an international register to document claims and information on damage, loss or injury to Ukrainians and the government caused by Russia.

Russia's veto power in the 15-member Security Council has blocked the U.N.'s most powerful body from taking any action since President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion. But there are no vetoes in the General Assembly, which previously adopted four resolutions criticizing Russia's invasion.

Unlike Security Council resolutions, General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding, but they do reflect world opinion and have demonstrated widespread opposition to Russia's military action. (AP)

The draft resolution, 'Furtherance of remedy and reparation for aggression against Ukraine', introduced by Ukraine was adopted Monday in the 193-member UN General Assembly by a recorded vote of 94 in favour, 14 against and 73 abstentions.

India abstains on UNGA resolution calling for Russia to pay reparations to Ukraine

