World Europe 15 Nov 2019 Pakistan--- a DNA of ...
World, Europe

Pakistan--- a DNA of terrorism, India replies on Kashmir at UNESCO

ANI
Published Nov 15, 2019, 8:27 am IST
Updated Nov 15, 2019, 8:27 am IST
Ananya Agarwal, who led the Indian delegation noted that Pakistan, in 2018, ranked 14th on the fragile state index.
"We condemn Pakistan's disappointing misuse of UNESCO to spew venom against India and politicise it," she added. (Photo: ANI)
 "We condemn Pakistan's disappointing misuse of UNESCO to spew venom against India and politicise it," she added. (Photo: ANI)

Paris: India gave a reply to Pakistan over Jammu and Kashmir, saying the cash-strapped nation itself has "a DNA of terrorism"."Pakistan's neurotic behaviour has resulted in its decline to a nearly failed state with its weak economy, radicalised society and deep-rooted DNA of terrorism," said Ananya Agarwal, who led the Indian delegation to the UNESCO General Conference being held in Paris.

"We condemn Pakistan's disappointing misuse of UNESCO to spew venom against India and politicise it," she added.

 

Ananya Agarwal noted that Pakistan, in 2018, ranked 14th on the fragile state index.

Pakistan is home to all shades of darkness; from extremist ideologies and darker powers of radicalisation to the darkest manifestations of terrorism, she told the panel.

Ananya Agarwal said that Pakistan is a country, whose leader uses the UN platform to openly preach nuclear war and issue a call to use arms against other nations, referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan's remarks at the UN General Assembly session in September whereby he had said that if it if there is a face-off between two nuclear-armed neighbours, the consequences would be far beyond their borders.

"Would this gathering believe if I told them that one of Pakistan's former president's Gen Pervez Musharraf recently called terrorists such as Osama Bin laden and Haqqani network as Pakistan's heroes," she questioned the panel.

Ananya Agarwal stated that Pakistan has been engaging into such diabolic rhetoric to malign India in front of the international community irrespective of the deplorable conditions of human rights suffered by the minority community on its own soil.

"From 1947, when the minorities formed 23 per cent of Pakistan's population they have now dwindled to make nearly 3 per cent. It has subjected Christians, Sikhs, Ahmadiyya, Hindus, Shias, Pashtuns, Sindhis and Balochis to draconian blasphemy laws, blatant abuse and forced conversions. The gender-based crimes against women include including honour killings, acid attacks forced conversions, forced marriages and child marriages remain a severe problem in Pakistan today," she said.

Ananya Agarwal said that India strongly rejects the fabricated falsehoods peddled by Pakistan in its statement overflowing with hypocrisy to hide its own pathetic and pitiable records as a nation including its own treatment of minorities, the spread of hate speech and glorification of terrorism.

In her concluding remarks, the panelist hoped that the UNESCO membership would come together to reject such a gross misuse of the platform by any member nation.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: unesco, kashmir issue, terrorism, imran khan, pakistan
Location: France, Île-de-France


Latest From World

A second hearing is scheduled for Friday. (Photo: File)

13.8 million TV viewers watch Trump's live impeachment proceedings on opening day

Nawaz Sharif’

Govt seeking ransom to lift Nawaz ban: PML

Kulbhushan Jadhav

Pak says no deal on Jadhav issue

The victim was also 19 while the injured students ranged from 17 to 20 years old. (Photo: Representational)

Teenager kills one, injures three in Russian college before shooting himself



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lt Col Sharma appointed as Army's 1st female JAG officer deployed on foreign mission

Jyoti's main role would be to update the Government of Seychelles officials on the defence and military act. (Photo: File)
 

Here's how Sara Ali Khan gets inspired by her mother Amrita Singh

Sara Ali Khan with her mother Amrita Singh.
 

Love of cash hinders India's move to digital economy

Other factors such as the country’s rural-urban divide have also affected the migration to electronic payments.
 

Nita Ambani elected to board of Metropolitan Museum of Art

Nita Ambani Elected to the Board of The Metropolitan Museum of Art (New York) – the First Indian Trustee in the Museum’s 150 Year history.
 

Pics: Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello spotted kissing passionately at LA Clippers Game

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. (Photo: Instagram)
 

US mom takes oath to become lawyer while judge holds her baby, video goes viral

One such video is making rounds on social media, where a lady was being sworn in as a lawyer while the judge held her baby, and it is, undoubtedly, winning hearts. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

'Fabricated lies': India strongly refutes Pak's ‘juvenile propaganda’ at UNESCO meet

India has issued a strongly-worded response to Pakistan's

'We sail for home!' Greta Thunberg on her way to UN climate summit

Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg departed the United States on Wednesday, hitching a ride to Europe aboard a catamaran to attend a UN climate summit in Madrid. (Photo: File)

1000 Kg cocaine mysteriously washes up along coast in France, cops shut beaches

Philippe Astruc, the public prosecutor in Rennes said, 'Each tide brings in a batch. They are still fairly significant with around 100 kilos arriving each day all along the coast.' (Photo: FIle | Representational)

Italy's Venice hit by 'exceptionally high tide' in more than 50 years

Antique pieces of furniture could be seen submerged in low-lying hotels and homes. (Photo: AFP)

UK's Labour Party steps in to counter anti-India stance over Kashmir

Labour is opposed to external interference in the political affairs of any other country. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham