search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Europe

UK: Brexit Minister Dominic Raab resigns, thrusts PM May's govt into turmoil

REUTERS
Published Nov 15, 2018, 3:28 pm IST
Updated Nov 15, 2018, 3:28 pm IST
'I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto at the last election,' he said.
The resignation of such a senior minister thrusts the United Kingdom into a political crisis just as May was attempting to garner support for a Brexit deal which her opponents have warned could sink her premiership. (Photo: AP)
 The resignation of such a senior minister thrusts the United Kingdom into a political crisis just as May was attempting to garner support for a Brexit deal which her opponents have warned could sink her premiership. (Photo: AP)

London: British Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned on Thursday thrusting Prime Minister Theresa May’s government into turmoil just two days after she clinched an EU divorce deal that was mauled by opponents, allies and mutinous members of her party.

“Above all, I cannot reconcile the terms of the proposed deal with the promises we made to the country in our manifesto at the last election,” Raab said.

 

“This is, at its heart, a matter of public trust,” Raab said. “I cannot support the proposed deal.”

The resignation of such a senior minister thrusts the United Kingdom into a political crisis just as May was attempting to garner support for a Brexit deal which her opponents have warned could sink her premiership.

It also throws the future course of Brexit into uncertainty: scenarios range from a calm divorce to rejection of May’s deal, potentially ending her premiership and leaving the bloc with no agreement, or another referendum.

Raab said May’s plan threatened the integrity of the United Kingdom and he could not support an indefinite backstop arrangement where the EU held a veto over Britain’s ability to exit.

“No democratic nation has ever signed up to be bound by such an extensive regime, imposed externally without any democratic control over the laws to be applied, nor the ability to decide to exit the arrangement,” Raab said in his resignation letter.

The 44-year-old was appointed to the role of Brexit minister in July this year following the resignation of his predecessor David Davis, who also quit in protest at May’s Brexit strategy.

European Union leaders will meet on Nov. 25 to endorse the divorce deal.

British journalists said anger among Brexit-supporting Conservative lawmakers was so high that they might call for a vote of no confidence in May’s leadership. There was no confirmation.

ITV reporter Robert Peston said enough demands for a no confidence vote could be lodged by lunchtime on Thursday.

...
Tags: brexit, dominic raab, theresa may
Location: United Kingdom, England, London




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jawa re-enters India with 3 new motorcycles starting Rs 1.5 lakh

The motorcycles will be priced between Rs 1.55 lakh and Rs 1.89 lakh. (Photo credit: ZigWheels.com)
 

Vitamin D supplements pointless for preventing heart disease, cancer, study finds

Vitamin D is naturally found in foods including milk, eggs and fatty fish, but many foods are now fortified with it. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are 10 signs you could be a sex addict

Experts at the University of Minnesota found 1 in 10 men and 1 in 14 women suffer distress because they cannot control their sexual feelings. (Photo: AFP)
 

Children's Day special: cars under Rs 10 lakh that offer ISOFIX child seat anchors

Of late, safety has gained importance as a crucial feature for Indian car buyers.
 

Book Review: Dr Madhu Vajpayee’s I Owed You One is all about human nature

Written in a lucid manner, though trying at times, I Owed You One is a tale of words given and discarded, of promises made and commitments honoured, of love and triumphs and of holding on and letting go, in the life of a man.
 

DeepVeer wedding: All details you want to know about their Konkani marriage

A few shots from the video show Ranveer and Deepika during the wedding. She is seen with gajra in her hair and he is seen in a traditional white outfit.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Brexit deal to be signed on November 25 in summit, says EU President

'If nothing extraordinary happens, we will hold a European Council meeting in order to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement. It will take place on Sunday the 25th of November at 9:30 am,' Tusk said. (Photo: File)

Pregnant Indian-origin woman killed in arrow attack in London; baby survives

Devi Unmathallegadoo was known locally as Sana Muhammad after reportedly converting to Islam when she married her husband Imtiaz Muhammad around seven years ago. (Photo: Facebook)

Amnesty International strips Aung San Suu Kyi of highest honour

Aung San Suu Kyi was globally hailed as a freedom fighter who stood up to her country's feared military junta while spending 15 years under house arrest. (Photo: File)

'Patriotism is opposite of nationalism,' says Macron, Trump by his side

Heads of states and world leaders attend ceremonies at the Arc de Triomphe Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018 in Paris. (Photo: AP)

New Caledonia votes on independence from France

People line up at a polling station in Noumea, New Caledonia, as they prepare to cast their votes as part of an independence referendum, on Sunday, November 4, 2018. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham