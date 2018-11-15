search on deccanchronicle.com
Brexit deal to be signed on November 25 in summit, says EU President

AFP
Published Nov 15, 2018, 1:34 pm IST
Updated Nov 15, 2018, 1:34 pm IST
'If nothing extraordinary happens, we will hold European Council meeting in order to finalise, formalise Brexit deal,' EU president said.
Brussels: EU President Donald Tusk on Thursday confirmed the bloc would hold a special summit to seal the hard-fought Brexit agreement with Britain on November 25.

"If nothing extraordinary happens, we will hold a European Council meeting in order to finalise and formalise the Brexit agreement. It will take place on Sunday the 25th of November at 9:30 am," Tusk said, a day after the 585-page withdrawal agreement was approved by the British cabinet.

 

Tags: european union, brexit deal, european council, donald tusk
Location: Belgium, Bryssel, Bruxelles [Brussel]




