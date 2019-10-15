World Europe 15 Oct 2019 Brexit on October 31 ...
World, Europe

Brexit on October 31 a 'priority' for British government, says Queen Elizabeth II

AFP
Published Oct 15, 2019, 10:20 am IST
Updated Oct 15, 2019, 10:20 am IST
'My government intends to work towards a new partnership with the European Union, based on free trade and friendly cooperation,' she said,
Queen Elizabeth II announced in a speech to lawmakers a list of 26 new bills ranging from implementing a yet-to-be finalised EU divorce agreement to criminal sentencing and the environment. (Photo: File)
 Queen Elizabeth II announced in a speech to lawmakers a list of 26 new bills ranging from implementing a yet-to-be finalised EU divorce agreement to criminal sentencing and the environment. (Photo: File)

London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday set out his government's priorities at a parliamentary ceremony full of pomp and pageantry attended by the queen, with Brexit top of the agenda.

But with time running out for an amicable divorce deal before EU leaders meet later this week, few of the proposals look likely to be enacted, with predictions of a snap election.

 

Queen Elizabeth II announced in a speech to lawmakers a list of 26 new bills ranging from implementing a yet-to-be finalised EU divorce agreement to criminal sentencing and the environment.

"My government's priority has always been to secure the United Kingdom's departure from the European Union on October 31," the 93-year-old monarch said from a gilded throne, delivering words written by government officials.

"My government intends to work towards a new partnership with the European Union, based on free trade and friendly cooperation." The raft of policies outlined included plans for an EU Withdrawal Agreement Bill to enshrine in British law a deal that Johnson is still racing to agree with Brussels, before the scheduled end-of-month departure date.

The Conservative leader has repeatedly said Brexit must happen this month, more than three years after Britons voted narrowly in a 2016 referendum to leave the bloc after nearly five decades of membership.

But if he fails to get the deal by an EU summit on Thursday and Friday, he risks having to ask Brussels to delay under a law intended to prevent a potentially damaging "no deal" exit.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: brexit deal, european union, british government, boris johnson, queen elizabeth ii
Location: United Kingdom, England


Latest From World

Rescuers in Japan worked into a third day on Tuesday in an increasingly desperate search for survivors of a powerful typhoon that killed nearly 70 people and caused widespread destruction. (Photo: AP)

Clean-up, rescue efforts on in Japan as typhoon Hagibis death toll nears 70

A statue in Providence, Rhode Island, was splashed from head to toe Monday with red paint, and a sign reading

'Stop celebrating genocide': Statues of Christopher Columbus vandalized

It means Atwood and Evaristo will split the 50,000 pound (USD 63,000) Booker Prize purse. (Photo: Twitter)

It’s a tie: Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo share Booker Prize for Fiction

President Donald Trump took extraordinary measures against a country that is officially a US ally as he faces mounting criticism at home, where even usually supportive lawmakers accuse him of abandoning Kurds who had spearheaded the fight against the ISIS group. (Photo: File)

'Ready to swiftly destroy its economy': Trump orders sanctions Turkey



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Never give up’: First visually challenged woman assumes charge as IAS officer

Pranjal Patil, the country’s first visually challenged woman IAS officer, as she assumed charge as the Sub Collector of Thiruvananthapuram here on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple iPhone 11 review: Beautifully, unapologetically Apple!

. If you are one of those who loves a little bit of character or a playful appearance on your iOS device, then the iPhone 11 is the one meant for you.
 

Martin Scorsese criticises Marvel films again, says 'we need cinema to step up'

The legendary filmmaker recently commented that Marvel films are 'not cinema'.
 

Deepika Padukone likely to star in 'dark romantic' film, find out details

Deepika Padukone.
 

Top 5 car news of the week: 2020 Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Thar, BS6 cars

Mahindra is expected to debut the second-gen Thar at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo.
 

PM Modi has 30 million followers on Instagram, becomes most followed world leader

PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

It’s a tie: Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo share Booker Prize for Fiction

It means Atwood and Evaristo will split the 50,000 pound (USD 63,000) Booker Prize purse. (Photo: Twitter)

Pak close to 'dark grey' list, FATF gives last warning to improve: report

Pakistan is on the verge of strong action by the international terror financing watchdog FATF and the country may be put in the ''Dark Grey'' list, the last warning to improve. (Photo: File)

India-born Abhijit Banerjee, wife Esther Duflo, Michael Kremer win Nobel in Economics

'The research conducted by this year's Laureates has considerably improved our ability to fight global poverty. In just two decades, their new experiment-based approach has transformed development economics, which is now a flourishing field of research,' said the Nobel committee in a statement. (Photo: Nobel Prize Twitter)

Brexit deal 'possible this week': Irish minister

A Brexit deal could be possible as early as this week, Ireland's Deputy Prime Minister said Monday, after a weekend of intense talks between Britain and the EU. (Photo: File)

'Praise Lord, pass football': The Pope mistakenly tweets support for 'Saints' team

The New Orleans Saints have 1.5 million Twitter followers and Pope Francis has about 1.8 million on his English account alone. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham