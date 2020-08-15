142nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,416,169

61,252

Recovered

1,712,913

54,974

Deaths

47,325

835

Maharashtra54831338184318650 Tamil Nadu3145202563135278 Andhra Pradesh2641421709242378 Karnataka1964941126333511 Delhi1494601343184167 Uttar Pradesh140775887862280 West Bengal98459671202059 Telangana8647563074665 Bihar8274154139450 Gujarat71064542382652 Assam5883842326145 Rajasthan5249738235789 Odisha4592731785321 Haryana4163534781483 Madhya Pradesh3902529020996 Kerala3811424922127 Jammu and Kashmir2489717003472 Punjab2390315319586 Jharkhand185168998177 Chhatisgarh12148880996 Uttarakhand96326134125 Goa871259575 Tripura6161417641 Puducherry5382320187 Manipur3752204411 Himachal Pradesh3371218114 Nagaland30119738 Arunachal Pradesh223115923 Chandigarh1595100425 Meghalaya11154986 Sikkim9105101 Mizoram6203230
World Europe 15 Aug 2020 Russian doctors are ...
World, Europe

Russian doctors are wary of rapidly approved COVID-19 vaccine

REUTERS
Published Aug 15, 2020, 8:52 am IST
Updated Aug 15, 2020, 8:52 am IST
The vaccine, named ‘Sputnik V’, is yet to complete its final trials and some fear Moscow may be putting national prestige before safety
An employee shows a new vaccine at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (AP)
 An employee shows a new vaccine at the Nikolai Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. (AP)

Moscow: A majority of Russian doctors would not feel comfortable being injected with Russia’s new COVID-19 vaccine due to the lack of sufficient data about it and its super-fast approval, a survey of more than 3,000 medical professionals showed on Friday.

Russia has said that the world’s first vaccine for the novel coronavirus will be rolled out by the end of this month, with doctors among those set to be administered with it on a voluntary basis.

 

The vaccine, called “Sputnik V” in homage to the world’s first satellite launched by the Soviet Union in 1957, has yet to complete its final trials and some scientists said they fear Moscow may be putting national prestige before safety.

A survey of 3,040 doctors and health specialists, conducted by the “Doctor’s Handbook” mobile application and quoted on Friday by the RBC daily, showed 52% were not ready to be vaccinated, while 24.5% said they would agree to be given the vaccine.

Just a fifth of respondents said they would recommend the vaccine to patients, colleagues or friends.

 

Their misgivings are shared by some Russians who say they are too scared to try the vaccine, while others agree with their government that scepticism expressed by foreign experts is driven by jealousy.

The Russian vaccine’s approval comes before trials that would normally involve thousands of participants, commonly known as Phase III. Such trials are usually considered essential precursors for a vaccine to secure regulatory approval.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the vaccine, developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Institute, was safe and that it had been administered to one of his daughters.

 

Health Minister Mikhail Murashko rejected safety concerns aired by some experts over Moscow’s rapid approval of the drug as “groundless”.

...
Tags: gamaleya institute, russian vaccine, sputnik v, russia vaccine controversy, russian doctors, first coronavirus vaccine, vaccine safety trials


Latest From World

Flags of the United Nations and the United States of America are seen in New York City. (AFP)

UN rejects US resolution for 'indefinite' Iran arms embargo extension

US President Donald Trump walks over to speak with the press after arriving on Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown. (AP)

Kamala ‘is of Indian heritage. I have more Indians than she has’, says Trump

A statue wears a mask along Trocadero square close to the Eiffel Tower in Paris. (AP)

Paris is 'red' high-risk COVID zone again

People greet each other waving flowers and white balloons gathering in a street to protest against the results of the country's presidential election in Minsk, Belarus. (AP)

Belarus authorities release detainees, issue public apology



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

No need to worry about virus spread through food, packaging: WHO

A worker places trays of food in the seafood section of a supermarket in Beijing. (AFP)

Belarus authorities release detainees, issue public apology

People greet each other waving flowers and white balloons gathering in a street to protest against the results of the country's presidential election in Minsk, Belarus. (AP)

Belarusians protest for third consecutive night as EU weighs sanctions

Two women talk with a riot police officer as police block a part of a street in the capital of Minsk, Belarus. (AP)

Russia has developed COVID-19 vaccine, claims Putin, says his daughter received dose

Russian President Vladimir Putin says that a coronavirus vaccine developed in the country has been registered for use and one of his daughters has already been inoculated. (PTI Photo)

Belarus’ Lukashenko wins sixth term with 80% of votes amid ongoing protests

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reacts as he walks to cast his ballot at a polling station during the presidential election in Minsk, Belarus. (AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham