World Europe 15 Aug 2019 23 injured in Russia ...
World, Europe

23 injured in Russian plane's emergency landing

AP
Published Aug 15, 2019, 2:00 pm IST
Updated Aug 15, 2019, 2:00 pm IST
Ural Airlines lauded the crew for its professionalism in arranging the evacuation.
A passenger jet made an emergency landing in a field outside of one of Moscow's airports Thursday after colliding with a flock of birds, injuring at least 23 people, Russian officials said. (Photo: AP)
 A passenger jet made an emergency landing in a field outside of one of Moscow's airports Thursday after colliding with a flock of birds, injuring at least 23 people, Russian officials said. (Photo: AP)

Moscow: A passenger jet made an emergency landing in a field outside of one of Moscow's airports Thursday after colliding with a flock of birds, injuring at least 23 people, Russian officials said.

The Ural Airlines A321 carrying 226 passengers and a crew of seven hit the birds as it took off Thursday from Moscow's Zhukovsky airport en route for Simferopol, in Crimea.

 

The airline said in a statement that the birds got into both of the plane's engines, causing a malfunction. The pilot then made an emergency landing in a cornfield about 1 kilometer (half a mile) from the airport.

Russian health authorities said 23 people, including five children, have been hospitalised with injuries. Ural Airlines lauded the crew for its professionalism in arranging the evacuation.

Footage from the scene showed the flight commander directing the passengers to walk away from the plane across the cornfield.

...
Tags: russia, airlines, landing, moscow, injured
Location: Russian Federation, Moscow (City), Moscow


Latest From World

Foreign traveller arrivals decreased by more than 10 percent between April and May 2019 alone. (Photo: Representational)

Soth Africa announces visa waivers to boost tourism

The State and Cathedral Choir is one of the most renowned boys choirs in Germany, founded in 1465 by Fredrick II of Brandenburg. Over its 554 years, it has never admitted any girls. (Photo: AP)

9-year-old girl sues German boys choir over gender bias

Babakar also shared images with Egbert, after meeting him. (Photo: Twitter/Mevan)

Twitter helps former child refugee to find man who gifted her a bike 24 year ago

Epstein, a multi-millionaire who counted Britain's Prince Andrew and Donald Trump as friends, was charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors. (Photo: File)

Epstein accuser sues his estate, says he groomed her for sex at 14



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Women, school students tie rakhi on PM Modi's wrist

Shaikh, a Pakistani national who came to India after marriage, had earlier said that she had been tying rakhi on Modi's wrist for last 25 years. (Photo: ANI)
 

On I-Day, CRPF officer Harshpal Singh recalls how he fought JeM terrorists in J&K

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer Harshpal Singh, who is slated to receive the peacetime gallantry medal - Kirti Chakra today, recalls how he eliminated three Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir last year. (Photo: ANI)
 

Twitter helps former child refugee to find man who gifted her a bike 24 year ago

Babakar also shared images with Egbert, after meeting him. (Photo: Twitter/Mevan)
 

Esha Gupta trolled for wishing Republic Day on Independence Day, says account hacked

Esha Gupta.
 

PM Modi's maiden I-Day address of second term also his second-longest

Only four-minutes short of his longest Independence Day speech delivered in 2016, today's 92-minute long address touched upon wide-varieties of the subject and showcased a five-year road-map of his government's ongoing term. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 

Mia Khalifa reveals the money she made in Adult film industry; find out

Mia Khalifa.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

9-year-old girl sues German boys choir over gender bias

The State and Cathedral Choir is one of the most renowned boys choirs in Germany, founded in 1465 by Fredrick II of Brandenburg. Over its 554 years, it has never admitted any girls. (Photo: AP)

500 firefighters to battle blaze in French forest

Firefighters were working to stop the blaze reaching nearby villages. (Photo: Representational Image/AP)

Resolve Kashmir issue bilaterally with India: Russia tells Pakistan

The international community has urged both countries to exercise restraint and ensure that peace and stability prevail across the Line of Control (LoC). (Photo: AP)

Massive wildfire on Greek island, several villages evacuated

The fire that broke out in the early hours of Tuesday on Greece's second-largest island prompted the evacuation of the villages of Kontodespoti, Makrymalli, Stavros and Platana, and threatened the town of Psachna during the night, officials said. (Photo: AFP)

‘Labour Party has become anti-Indian’: British MP slams oppn over Kashmir stand

Bob Blackman said, 'There is a widely respected convention that we do not interfere in the domestic affairs of a third country, especially a long-standing friend and ally like India.' (Photo: Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham