World, Europe
World, Europe

Europe starts to reopen borders

REUTERS
Published Jun 15, 2020, 12:33 pm IST
Updated Jun 15, 2020, 12:33 pm IST
From Iceland to Greece, many restrictions for EU and Schengen visitors ease on Monday
A woman walks through a disinfection booth upon arrival to the opening of Cinemacar drive-in cinema in Alicante on June 11, 2020. (AFP)
 A woman walks through a disinfection booth upon arrival to the opening of Cinemacar drive-in cinema in Alicante on June 11, 2020. (AFP)

Brussels: European countries ease some border controls on Monday after coronavirus lockdowns, but Spain’s continued closure, a patchwork of restrictions elsewhere and new ways of working mean pre-pandemic levels of travel are a long way off.

The Schengen area of 22 EU countries plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland operates control-free crossings, but they have been mostly closed for three months to all but goods traffic and critical workers.

 

European Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson urged Schengen members last week to lift internal border controls by Monday, to allow a gradual reopening to other countries from July.

The move could help salvage the part of the summer season for Europe’s battered travel and tourism industry. With recreation and culture, the sector makes up almost 10% of the EU economy and an even bigger chunk in Mediterranean countries, some hit of which were hardest by the pandemic.

From Iceland to Greece, many restrictions for EU and Schengen visitors will ease on Monday, but it will not be a return to unfettered travel for the Schengen area’s 420 million inhabitants.

Spain will allow no foreign tourists until June 21, with exceptions on some Spanish islands.

Elsewhere, the right to travel will depend on where you live and where you are going.

Greece will mandate quarantines for those arriving from a string of airports in eight EU countries. The Czech Republic has a traffic-light system, barring entry for tourists from ‘orange’ or ‘red’ countries such as Portugal and Sweden.

Denmark will allow in tourists from Iceland, Germany and Norway, but notably not Sweden, on condition they book at least six nights’ accommodation.

Britain’s mandatory two-week quarantine for visitors means Brits will face the same confinement in France.

Before the crisis, an average of 3.5 million people crossed an internal EU border every day, according to a European Parliament report last year, some 1.7 million of the commuting to work.

Many of the latter are now working from home, while continued restrictions and health concerns are expected to curb tourism and business travel.

At Brussels Airport, day one of the reopening will see around 60 flights operating, 10% of the normal 600.

...
Tags: europe borders, european union, coronavirus status, covid-19 restrictions, tourism, travel restrictions


Latest From World

security personnel wearing a protective suit stands guard at a residential area under lockdown near Yuquan East Market in Beijing on June 15, 2020. (AFP)

Beijing locks down more districts as new virus outbreak gathers pace

CRPF personnel patrol Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Nagrota outskirts, in Jammu. (PTI)

Pakistan rejects Rajnath Singh's remarks about Pak-occupied Kashmir

A health official wearing protective gear takes blood sample of a man at a drive-through screening and testing facility for the COVID-19 coronavirus, alongside a street in Islamabad. (AFP)

Pakistan's coronavirus tally crosses 140,000-mark

A family watches French President Emmanuel Macron during his televised address, in Bayonne, southwestern France, Sunday, June 14, 2020. (AP)

Macron rejects racism but says colonial statues to remain in France



