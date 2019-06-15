Cricket World Cup 2019

World Europe 15 Jun 2019 Paris's Notre-D ...
World, Europe

Paris's Notre-Dame to celebrate first mass after fire

AFP
Published Jun 15, 2019, 2:34 pm IST
Updated Jun 15, 2019, 2:34 pm IST
Worshippers will be expected to don hard hats but priests will be wearing their ceremonial garb.
President Emmanuel Macron has set an ambitious target of five years for restoring Notre-Dame, which was gutted by a fire on April 15 that felled its steeple and consumed the lattice of beams supporting the roof. (Photo: File)
 President Emmanuel Macron has set an ambitious target of five years for restoring Notre-Dame, which was gutted by a fire on April 15 that felled its steeple and consumed the lattice of beams supporting the roof. (Photo: File)

Paris: For safety reasons, worshippers attending the first mass at Notre-Dame since the devastating fire will be expected to don hard hats.

The Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris will host its first mass on Saturday, exactly two months after the devastating blaze that shocked France and the world.

 

For safety reasons, the mass led by Archbishop of Paris Michel Aupetit will be celebrated on a very small scale. Worshippers will be expected to don hard hats but priests will be wearing their ceremonial garb.

There will be just some 30 people -- half of them clergy -- although the mass will be broadcast live on Catholic TV channel KTO.

It will take place at 6:00 pm (1600 GMT) in the Chapel of the Virgin on the east side of the cathedral behind the choir, which has been confirmed to be safe.

Aupetit will be joined by the rector of Notre-Dame, Patrick Chauvet, canons, volunteers, people working on the restoration as well a handful of lay worshippers.

The date has been chosen as it is the anniversary of the consecration of the cathedral's altar, which is celebrated every year on June 16.

The date is "highly significant, spiritually," Chauvet told AFP, adding he was happy to be able to show that "Notre-Dame is truly alive".

'Inventive' reconstruction

President Emmanuel Macron has set an ambitious target of five years for restoring Notre-Dame, which was gutted by a fire on April 15 that felled its steeple and consumed the lattice of beams supporting the roof.

The diocese is awaiting a response from the French authorities over whether it can re-open the esplanade in front of the cathedral to the public.

If the authorities approve the plan, the idea is to celebrate evening prayers there, the diocese said.

The church has also floated the idea of erecting a temporary structure in front of the cathedral to welcome worshippers while the building is repaired.

Up to 150 workers have been working at the cathedral daily since the fire, continuing to remove debris and stabilise the structure.

Two large white canopies have been placed above the nave and the choir to ensure the edifice is protected, including from the rain.

Macron's call for an "inventive" rather than identical reconstruction of the steeple has left some architects up in arms.

Meanwhile, legislation over the reconstruction has been blocked in parliament over disagreements between the upper and lower houses and is now only expected to be adopted at the end of July.

Pledges of some 850 million euros ($960 million) had been made from prominent French businessmen and ordinary citizens but only around 10 percent has been donated so far.

France Info public radio said just 80 million euros had been paid, with businessmen giving the money in tranches and some private individuals renouncing their pledges due to the apparent success of the campaign.

...
Tags: notre dame, burning, re-establishment
Location: France, Basse-Normandie


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

During the summit, CICA leaders are likely to deliberate on the existing and emerging issues of common concern to the members and underline implementation of confidence-building measures for developing Asia into a prosperous, secure and peaceful region. (Photo: ANI)

CICA Summit: EAM Jaishankar meets Tajikistan President

More than 300,000 people have been killed and 2.5 million displaced in the violence, according to the United Nations. (Photo: Representational I File)

China, Russia reject calls for freeze on UN pullout from Sudan

The girl and her mother were among a group of five Indian nationals dropped off by smugglers in a remote border area. (Photo: File)

6-year-old Indian girl died due to heat stroke in US desert

Opposition to the extradition bill has united an unusually wide cross section of Hong Kong. (Photo: AFP)

Hong Kong govt to 'pause' divisive extradition bill: Reports



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: 5 life lessons from Priyanka Chopra you can't miss

Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Lord Balaji devotee donates jewellery worth Rs. 2.25 crores

The two golden hands weigh 6kgs each. (Photo: ANI)
 

Two decades of Operation Vijay; armed forces plan celebrations

According to an official release, the theme for the day is 'Remember, Rejoice and Renew'. (Photo: ANI)
 

Two months later, Notre-Dame holds first mass after fire

The church has also floated the idea of erecting a temporary structure in front of the cathedral to welcome worshippers while the building is repaired. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Hyundai Venue: What’s good and what could’ve been better

The aggressively priced Venue is equipped with various segment-first features, including a dual-clutch automatic transmission, but it still leaves us wanting in some departments.
 

Hashtags for hope? The reason why social media is turning blue for Sudan

This hashtag was picked up by a large number of people and influencers and is gaining momentum. (Photo: Twitter I Ola_Mahdi132)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Swiss women hold protests for equal pay

Women whistle during a flashmob as part of a nation-wide women’s strike for wage parity, on Friday at the railway station in Lausanne. (Photo: AFP)

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange faces extradition hearing

Julian Assange asserts that he is a journalist with First Amendment protections. (Photo: AP)

Belgium to bring home six orphans of jihadists slain in Syria

According to Belgian media reports, 50-60 Belgian children under 18 are in the camps of Al-Hol, Roj and Ain Issa in Syria. (Photo: AP)

UK approves US request for Julian Assange's extradition

The treaty further bars the US from prosecuting Assange for any other crime beyond those outlined in the extradition request. (Photo: ANI)

US-Russia ties ‘head for worse’

Russian President Vla-dimir Putin
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham