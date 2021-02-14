 LIVE !  :  The doctors work in the intensive care unit in the pulmonary departments. — AFP Two PG doctors contract virus after taking 1st dose
 
World Europe 14 Feb 2021 Strong quake hits Ja ...
World, Europe

Strong quake hits Japan's northeast coast; no tsunami alert

PTI
Published Feb 14, 2021, 1:32 am IST
Updated Feb 14, 2021, 6:47 am IST
The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake had a magnitude of 7.3, raising it from a preliminary magnitude of 7.1.
A screen capture from a video (Twitter@Mario_4411)
 A screen capture from a video (Twitter@Mario_4411)

Tokyo: A strong earthquake hit off the coast of northeastern Japan late Saturday, shaking Fukushima, Miyagi and other areas, but there was no threat of a tsunami, officials said.

Tokyo Electric Power Co. said there were no irregularities at the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear plant, which experienced meltdowns following a massive quake and tsunami 10 years ago.

 

There were no immediate reports of irregularities from other nuclear plants in the area, such as Onagawa or Fukushima Dai-ni, government spokesperson Katsunobu Kato told reporters.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake had a magnitude of 7.3, raising it from a preliminary magnitude of 7.1.

Tokyo Electric Power Co. said that some 860,000 homes were without power as a result of the quake, but electricity was gradually being restored, according to Kato.

Kato said there was no danger of a tsunami from the quake. He said that some trains in northeastern Japan had stopped running, and that other damage was still being checked.

 

Video from public broadcaster NHK TV showed some pieces of a building wall had broken off and fallen to the ground, and pieces of glass were scattered at a store. Items fell off shelves because of the shaking, NHK said.

NHK aerial footage showed a portion of a highway blocked by a landslide in Soma, a city in Fukushima prefecture.

The extent of damage from the landslide was not immediately clear, Kato said.

He said there were several reports of minor injuries from the quake, such as a man getting hit by a falling object.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake was centered about 60 kilometers (37 miles) beneath the ocean.

 

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga headed into his office immediately after reports of the quake, and a crisis center was set up there.

The shaking was felt in Tokyo, to the southwest.

The same northeastern area was slammed by a quake, tsunami and nuclear disaster in March 2011.

Experts warned of aftershocks over the next several days, including possibly larger quakes.

...
Tags: 7 magnitude earthquake, earthquake in japan, earthquake, japan earthquake, earthquake in northeast japan
Location: Japan, Tokyo-to


Latest From World

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was accused of promoting constitutional reforms (Image source: AP File)

Navalny back in Moscow court on defamation charges

David Schoen, lawyer for former President Donald Trump, talks to reporters as he departs the U.S. Capitol on the third day of Trump's second impeachment trial on February 11, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images/AFP)

House rests Trump impeachment case, defense begins Friday

In this file photo taken on October 30, 2017 people pass the entrance of the headquarters of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in London. - BBC on Thursday February 11, says it is 'disappointed' at China banning its news channel. (Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)

BBC World News barred from airing in China - regulator

US President Joe Biden (Image source: Mandel Ngan/AFP)

Biden, Xi face off in marathon two-hour call



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Navalny back in Moscow court on defamation charges

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny was accused of promoting constitutional reforms (Image source: AP File)

Europe’s big cities announce tighter restrictions as COVID-19 cases soar

People sunbathe around the fountains in trafalgar Square in central London on September 18, 2020, as the fine weather in the south of England continues. (AFP)

Navalny, Thunberg among nominees for Nobel Peace Prize

Russian dissident Alexei Navalny. (AP File)

UK to ban gasoline car sales by 2030 as part of green plan

Britain will ban the sale of new gasoline and diesel cars by 2030, a decade earlier than its previous commitment, the prime minister said Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Boris Johnson made the pledge as part of plans for a

Kremlin critic Navalny detained after landing in Moscow

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is surrounded by journalists inside the plane prior to his flight to Moscow in the Airport Berlin Brandenburg (BER) in Schoenefeld, near Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP /Mstyslav Chernov)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham