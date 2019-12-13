World Europe 13 Dec 2019 'Very disappoin ...
'Very disappointing night': Jeremy Corbyn won’t lead Labour Party in future UK polls

REUTERS
Published Dec 13, 2019, 11:57 am IST
Updated Dec 13, 2019, 2:36 pm IST
'The party needed to reflect and that he would lead the party as it discussed its future,' he added.
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would not lead the party into the next election after admitting it had been a "very disappointing night". (Photo: File)
 Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would not lead the party into the next election after admitting it had been a "very disappointing night". (Photo: File)

London: Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he would not lead the party into the next election after admitting it had been a "very disappointing night".

"This is obviously a very disappointing night for the Labour Party with the result that we've got," Corbyn said after winning his north London electoral seat.

 

"I will not lead the party in any future general election campaign," he said, adding that the party needed to reflect and that he would lead the party as it discussed its future.

 

Tags: jeremy corbyn, uk elections, brexit, labour party, boris johnson
Location: United Kingdom, England, London


