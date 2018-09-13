search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Europe

Pope Francis summons bishops for summit on sexual abuse scandals

AP
Published Sep 13, 2018, 2:39 pm IST
Updated Sep 13, 2018, 2:39 pm IST
The Vatican hasn’t responded to the accusations by Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, but has promised 'clarifications'.
Francis’ key cardinal advisers announced the decision Wednesday, a day before Francis meets with US church leaders who have been deeply discredited by the latest accusations in the Catholic Church’s decades-long sex abuse and cover-up scandal. (Photo: File)
 Francis’ key cardinal advisers announced the decision Wednesday, a day before Francis meets with US church leaders who have been deeply discredited by the latest accusations in the Catholic Church’s decades-long sex abuse and cover-up scandal. (Photo: File)

Vatican City: Pope Francis is summoning the presidents of every bishops conference around the world for a February summit to discuss preventing clergy sex abuse and protecting children--evidence that he realises the scandal is global and that inaction threatens to undermine his legacy.

Francis’ key cardinal advisers announced the decision Wednesday, a day before Francis meets with US church leaders who have been deeply discredited by the latest accusations in the Catholic Church’s decades-long sex abuse and cover-up scandal.

 

The February 21-24 meeting at the Vatican is believed to be the first of its kind, and signals a realisation at the highest levels of the church that clergy sex abuse is a global problem and not restricted to the Anglo-Saxon world, as many church leaders have long tried to insist.

Earlier this year, Francis faced what was then the worst crisis of his papacy when he repeatedly discredited victims of a notorious Chilean predator priest. He eventually admitted to “grave errors in judgment” and has taken steps to make amends, sanction guilty bishops and remake the Chilean episcopacy.

More recently, Francis’ papacy has been jolted by accusations from a retired Vatican ambassador that he rehabilitated a top American cardinal from sanctions imposed by Pope Benedict XVI for having molested and harassed adult seminarians.

The Vatican hasn’t responded to the accusations by Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano, but has promised “clarifications” that presumably will come sometime after Francis’ meeting Thursday with the US delegation.

The Vatican said Tuesday the meeting would be headed by Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, head of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, and also include Francis’ top sex abuse adviser, Cardinal Sean O’Malley.

Di Nardo has said he wants Francis to authorise a full-fledged Vatican investigation into ex-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who was removed as cardinal in July after a credible accusation that he groped a teenager.

The Vatican has known since at least 2000 that McCarrick would invite seminarians to his New Jersey beach house and into his bed.

St John Paul II made him archbishop of Washington and a cardinal in 2001, presumably because Vatican officials were impressed by his fundraising prowess and considered his past homosexual activity a mere “moral lapse” and not a gross abuse of power.

DiNardo has also said recent accusations that top Vatican officials - including the current pope - covered up for McCarrick since 2000 deserve answers.

Tags: pope francis, catholic church, carlo maria vigano, theodore mccarrick
Location: Italy, Latium, Roma




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nokia 6.1 Plus vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro: Should the budget midrange king worry?

Both the Nokia 6.1 Plus and the Redmi Note 5 Pro offer tremendous value for money.
 

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE unveiled

For the first time, the GLE will even get a third row of seats as an option A week after the showcase of its first all-electric SUV, the EQC.
 

Three people die of breast cancer having caught it from same organ donor

Within six years of the woman's organs being transplanted, four of the five recipients had died as a result. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Guy emails 246 women to find girl he met at a bar

Guy emails 246 women to find girl he met at a bar. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Positive comments on Instagram may also make people dissatisfied with their looks

This study comes after the discovery that a lot of young women face deficiency of vital nutrients due to trendy diets (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Grandmother of 8 is pregnant with quadruplets after IVF treatment in Cyprus

Britten spent £7,000 of her mother’s inheritance on the miracle fertility treatment in Cyprus to ensure that she conceived given her age. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Coin toss decided booker prize winner in 1976

Launched in 1969, the Man Booker Prize in fiction rewards the best novel of the year written in English and published in the United Kingdom. (Facebook/ The Man Booker Prize)

German pop star goes missing at sea

The 33-year-old pop singer, Daniel Kueblboeck, was believed to have jumped off the AIDAluna cruise ship about 200 km north of St Johns, Newfoundland and Labrador, according to the cruise line.

Pope to meet US Church leaders after abuse cover-up claim

Conservative Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano sparked a firestorm last month when he claimed Francis had personally ignored abuse allegations against prominent US cardinal Theodore McCarrick for five years. (Photo: File)

France investigates Paris knife attack, terror motive not suspected so far

The official was not allowed to speak publicly about an ongoing investigation. (Photo: AFP)

UK tourists among 7 injured in Paris knife attack, say police

The incident took place just after 11:00pm (2100 GMT) on the banks of a canal in the northeast of the capital. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham