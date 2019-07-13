Cricket World Cup 2019

World Europe 13 Jul 2019 4 Indian crew of sei ...
World, Europe

4 Indian crew of seized Iran oil tanker freed on bail without charge

PTI
Published Jul 13, 2019, 4:14 pm IST
Updated Jul 13, 2019, 4:14 pm IST
The local force for Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory, said investigation was going on and oil tanker Grace 1 remains in detention.
Iranian oil supertanker seized off the Spanish coast last week have been freed on bail without charge, the Royal Gibraltar Police said on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)
 Iranian oil supertanker seized off the Spanish coast last week have been freed on bail without charge, the Royal Gibraltar Police said on Saturday. (Photo: AFP)

London: Four Indian nationals arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into an Iranian oil supertanker seized off the Spanish coast last week have been freed on bail without charge, the Royal Gibraltar Police said on Saturday.

The local force for Gibraltar, a British Overseas Territory, said the investigation was going on and the oil tanker Grace 1 remains in detention.

 

"All four crew members of the Grace 1 arrested by the Royal Gibraltar Police (RGP) have been bailed without charge," an RGP spokesperson said.

"The investigation is still ongoing and the Grace 1 continues detained under the provisions of the Sanctions Regulations 2019 which are born out of the Sanctions Act 2019," the spokesperson said.

The Master, or captain, and the Chief Officer of the vessel were arrested on Thursday and two Second Officers were arrested on Friday as a consequence of the investigation into the suspected breach of European Union (EU) sanctions on Syria.

All four Indian nationals have now been granted "police bail with conditions".

The local police had earlier said that the crew members had been granted full legal assistance, telephone contact with their families and access to their consular authorities.

The Indian High Commission in London has confirmed that it has established contact and that it is working on ensuring that the Indian citizens are provided all necessary assistance.

The arrested men were aboard the Panama flagged supertanker Grace 1 that was detained off Europa Point, which is near the famous Rock of Gibraltar.

The area's law enforcement agencies had detained the supertanker and its cargo on July 4 during an operation conducted by the RGP, Customs and Port Authority with the support of British Royal Marines.

Iran has called for the UK to release its oil tanker and warned Britain not to get involved in "this dangerous game" and claimed the tanker was not bound for Syria.

Iran has warned of consequences if Britain does not release an oil tanker seized off the coast of Gibraltar a week ago. In Tehran, some residents are backing such a retaliation.

The semi-autonomous British Overseas Territory's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo has said that the vessel, which contained 2.1 million barrels of light crude oil, and was detained because there were "reasonable grounds" to believe it was in breach of the EU sanctions.

Tehran blames the US for arranging to have its ship seized in the wake of sanctions imposed against Iran with the aim of halting all its oil exports.

European countries do not have sanctions against Iran but have had them in place against Iran's ally Syria since 2011.

The entire affair has led to an increase in tension in the Gulf, with a face off between British and Iranian ships in the Gulf waters over the row.

...
Tags: oil tanker, indian, seized, arrested, iranian
Location: United Kingdom, England, London


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From World

Wickremesinghe said that steps have been taken to revive the tourist industry which had faced adverse impacts owing to the bombings. (Photo: AFP)

Sri Lanka PM to appear before Parliamentary committee to probe Easter attacks

'Canterbury firearms owners' attitude towards this process has been outstanding.' (Photo: Representative Image/File)

New Zealand gun owners hand over weapons after mosque killings

Monsignor Rubén Darío Jaramillo Montoya, the bishop of Buenaventura, would say a prayer intended to purge the area of demonic infestation. (Photo: Representational | AP)

Bishop to pour ‘holy water' from helicopter in ‘mass exorcism' over Colombian city

Trump said ICE would focus mainly on people with convictions, including gang members, but also others. (Photo: File)

Immigration raids set for the weekend: Trump



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Salman Khan feels these 5 actors including him are only stars in Bollywood; find out

Salman Khan.
 

Apple Watch 4 is old! This smartwatch will absolutely will dominate wearables

The promotional image of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 has leaked and we finally get to sit it in all its glory. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Is the Hyundai Kona Electric available in your city?

Hyundai Kona Electric launched at Rs 25.30 lakh (ex-showroom).
 

Apple iPhone India prices slashed, up to Rs 40,000 off

The iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina Display and has IP67 water and dust resistant certifications.
 

Bishop to pour ‘holy water' from helicopter in ‘mass exorcism' over Colombian city

Monsignor Rubén Darío Jaramillo Montoya, the bishop of Buenaventura, would say a prayer intended to purge the area of demonic infestation. (Photo: Representational | AP)
 

Clean them or pay fine! Dubai to impose heavy penalty for dirty cars

The latest rule would compel the citizens to keep their car clean. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Ukraine soldier gets 24 years in prison for journalist deaths

Markiv's has been held in several prisons in Italy, according to Il Giorno. (Photo: Representative Image)

Nearly 40 people detained during migrant rally in Paris: Police

Nearly 700 protesters, the so-called black vests, protesting. (Photo: AP)

Mixture of pride, degree of disappointment after Brexit failure: May

'There were moments when I sat here and thought I wish we'd got Brexit over the line,' says May. (Photo: AP)

6 tourists killed, over 100 injured after violent storm lashes Northern Greek resorts

Winds of over 100 km/ph were reported on the Halkidiki peninsula, popular with tourists in the summer. (Representational Image)

Pakistan Foreign Minister heckled in London over media freedom: Report

Qureshi was attending a press conference on ‘Defend Media Freedom’ here on Thursday when the incident took place, days after Pakistan Electronic Media Regula­tory Authority (Pemra) suspended transmission of three private TV channels for airing an interview of jailed former President Asif Ali Zardari. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham