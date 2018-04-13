search on deccanchronicle.com
World, Europe

UK should press for UN-led investigation in Syria: Jeremy Corbyn

REUTERS
Published Apr 13, 2018, 3:05 pm IST
Updated Apr 13, 2018, 3:16 pm IST
Corbyn has said parliament should be consulted before any military action.
Britain should press for an independent U.N.-led investigation into the suspected chemical attack in Syria rather than wait for instructions from the U.S. President Donald Trump. (Photo: AP)
London: Britain should press for an independent UN-led investigation into the suspected chemical attack in Syria rather than wait for instructions from the U.S. President Donald Trump on how to proceed, opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn said.

Prime Minister Theresa May on Thursday won backing from her senior ministers to take unspecified action with the United States and France to deter further use of chemical weapons by Syria. Corbyn has said parliament should be consulted before any military action.

 

“The government appears to be waiting for instructions from President Donald Trump on how to proceed,” the Labour Party leader said in a statement.

“Britain should press for an independent UN-led investigation of last weekend’s horrific chemical weapons attack so that those responsible can be held to account.”

Tags: jeremy corbyn, chemical attack, theresa may, investigation, donald trump
Location: United Kingdom, England, London




