search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Ashwin delivered India the first breakthrough in the form of Dean Elgar. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| SA vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 1: Ashwin strikes again, removes dangerous Markram
 
World, Europe

UK: Sikh teenager wanted to blow up father for saying no to white girlfriend, jailed

PTI
Published Jan 13, 2018, 5:25 pm IST
Updated Jan 13, 2018, 5:34 pm IST
Undercover officers replaced a car bomb he ordered online with a harmless dummy device before it was delivered.
'You are plainly highly intelligent and capable of determined manipulation. You told sustained lies to your girlfriend and her family about your own parents, particularly your father,' the judge told Randhawa. (Photo: Twitter/@NCA_UK)
 'You are plainly highly intelligent and capable of determined manipulation. You told sustained lies to your girlfriend and her family about your own parents, particularly your father,' the judge told Randhawa. (Photo: Twitter/@NCA_UK)

London: An Indian-origin teenager has been sentenced to eight years in jail by a UK court for trying to buy explosives online to kill his conservative Sikh father who did not approve of his white girlfriend.

Gurtej Singh Randhawa was arrested in May 2017 after undercover officers from the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) replaced a car bomb he ordered online with a harmless dummy device before it was delivered.

 

The 19-year-old was convicted of maliciously possessing an explosive substance with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury at Birmingham Crown Court in November 2017 and was handed the custodial sentence by the court on Friday.

"I have no doubt that this offence was motivated by your desire to live with your girlfriend and attend university together. How the major changes in your life that you wished for were to be achieved included endangering the life of your father by setting off an explosion in his car. This was an offence of astonishing audacity," Justice Cheema-Grubb told Randhawa during the sentencing hearing.

"You are plainly highly intelligent and capable of determined manipulation. You told sustained lies to your girlfriend and her family about your own parents, particularly your father," the judge noted.

Randhawa paid for the bomb using crypto-currency and arranged for its delivery to an address away from his home.

His trial was told how he had ordered the device after his mother discovered he was in a relationship with a girl she disapproved of.

The court was also told that the former pupil from Wolverhampton Grammar School had accepted an offer to study medicine at Liverpool University.

Randhawa had previously pleaded guilty to attempting to import explosives but was found guilty of the more serious charge of maliciously possessing an explosive substance with intent to endanger life or cause serious injury.

"The explosive device Randhawa sought to purchase online had the potential to cause serious damage and kill many people if he had been successful in using it," said the NCA's Tim Gregory.

"He was not involved in an organised crime group or linked to terrorism, but is clearly an individual who poses a significant risk to the community. Identifying people like Randhawa who seek to access illegal firearms and weapons is a priority for the NCA and we will not stop in our efforts to make sure they are arrested and held accountable for their actions," he said.

Randhawa had tried to buy a Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED), a remote-detonated explosive device, from the so-called dark web of hidden sites on the internet.

NCA officers replaced the package with a dummy and allowed it to be delivered to the address in Wolverhampton provided by Randhawa and watched him test it before swooping in to arrest him.

Two women aged 45 and 18 were also arrested at the same time by the NCA Armed Operations Unit but were later released with no further action.

Tags: teenager jailed, teenager buys explosives, national crime agency uk, vehicle borne improvised explosive device
Location: United Kingdom, England, London




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Trump ‘faces Royal Wedding snub’ hours after pulling out of UK Embassy trip

Trump recently cancelled a planned visit to Britain next month blaming a "bad deal" on the new £750m US embassy. (Photo: AP)
 

SRK, Gauri throw grand bash for friend at Mannat, who’s who of Bollywood attend

Some of the pictures from Shah Rukh Khan's bash for Kaajal Anand in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Stephen Hawking dead, claim conspiracy theorists

According to Conspiracy Theorists, Professor Hawking, Director of Research at the Centre for Theoretical Cosmology within the University of Cambridge, died in 1985 - three years before the publication of his best-selling book A Brief History of Time. (Photo: AP)
 

Check out these amazing Lohri recipes

Palak and Kacche Kele Ki Tikki. Lohri is here and we can't wait to indulge our winter food cravings by gorging on all dishes of the delicious festive fare.
 

Here's how your Facebook timeline changed over the years

Facebook says it will highlight posts you are most likely to engage with and make time spent on social media more “meaningful.”
 

Café is too main stream; why not connect at your own workspace?

Co-working spaces have come with a totally overarching facility and setup that allows firms to let go of the maintenance and relinquish the need of facility management.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Angela Merkel risks leading weak coalition of ‘losers’ for Germany: analysts

Although Merkel stunned many observers abroad by winning re-election despite her controversial open-border stance, her struggle to form a viable coalition has revived speculation. (Photo: AP)

UN rights office decries Trump's 'sh**thole' remark as 'racist', 'vulgar'

The United Nations human rights office rejected as 'racist' and inciting xenophobia the reported remarks by US President Donald Trump describing immigrants from Africa and Haiti as coming from 'shithole' countries. (Photo: File)

Ecuador gives citizenship to Julian Assange, seeks 'just' solution with Britain

Assange has been living in the building in Knightsbridge, London since he was granted asylum there in 2012. (Photo: AFP)

Jewels worth 4 million euros stolen from Paris’ Ritz

French media estimated the stolen merchandise as worth at least 4.5 million euros (Representational Image)

NRI shopkeeper beaten to death in UK

(Picture only for Representation purpose)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham