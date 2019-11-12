World Europe 12 Nov 2019 UK's Labour Par ...
World, Europe

UK's Labour Party steps in to counter anti-India stance over Kashmir

PTI
Published Nov 12, 2019, 8:04 pm IST
Updated Nov 12, 2019, 8:04 pm IST
The party's Indian-origin candidates have been urging voters not to be swayed over the Kashmir issue in the election next month.
Labour is opposed to external interference in the political affairs of any other country. (Photo: File)
 Labour is opposed to external interference in the political affairs of any other country. (Photo: File)

London: Britain's Opposition Labour Party has stepped in to counter its perceived anti-India stance to urge that the Kashmir issue not be allowed to divide communities in the UK in the lead up to the December 12 general election, in the wake of protests from sections of the Indian diaspora.

The Chair of the Labour Party, Ian Lavery, issued a letter to stress that Kashmir is a "bilateral matter" for India and Pakistan and that the party is opposed to external interference over the issue, as had been implied by some of the wording of a controversial emergency motion passed by the party at its conference in September. "Kashmir is a bilateral matter for India and Pakistan to resolve together by means of peaceful solution which protects the human rights of the Kashmiri people and respects their right to have a say in their own future," reads the letter issued by Lavery dated November 11.

 

"Labour is opposed to external interference in the political affairs of any other country. As an international party, our concern is to ensure respect for the human rights of all people in the world, regardless of where they live," it notes. Acknowledging the "sensitivities" that exist over the situation in Kashmir, the Labour candidate who has been a Member of Parliament for Wansbeck in the north-east England since 2010 stressed that his party holds the Indian diaspora in the "highest regard". "We recognise that the language used in the emergency motion has caused offence in some sections of the Indian diaspora, and in India itself. We are adamant that the deeply felt and genuinely held differences on the issue of Kashmir must not be allowed to divide communities against each other here in the UK,” his letter says.

"The Labour Party will not adopt any anti-India or anti-Pakistan position over Kashmir," it adds. The letter follows growing concerns around the party's motion in the wake of the Indian government's revocation of Article 370 to withdraw the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, something India has stressed is an internal political matter and not open to international intervention.

Respect British Indians, an umbrella group claiming to represent over 100 British Indian outfits set up on Twitter to lobby Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn to withdraw the resolution, had drafted a "pledge" for every British politician contesting the December election to commit to revoking the "partisan and ill-informed" motion passed by the party at its conference in September.

 The Indian diaspora, estimated to represent over 1 million votes in a UK election, were seen as being alienated by Labour since the motion was passed.

The party's Indian-origin candidates have been urging voters not to be swayed over the Kashmir issue in the election next month. "Kashmir is a matter for the people of Kashmir and all conflicts must be resolved within the law and Constitution of India,” said Virendra Sharma, who is contesting again from Ealing Southall constituency from west London – a seat he has held for the party since 2007. "I don't think we are made better off as a country by continuing the divisions of our homelands, instead we should focus on Britain today," he said.

 Fellow Labour colleague, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, who is contesting from Slough in south-east England, also urged voters in Britain not to fall prey to "divisive" messages doing the rounds on social media. "The Labour Party is not anti-India, anti-Pakistan, or anti anyone else. We merely stand up for and have always stood up for the human rights of all," said Dhesi, the first turbaned Sikh MP voted into the UK Parliament in 2017.

Some of the anti-Labour messages doing the rounds on WhatsApp and Twitter include attacks on the party as being “anti-Hindu” for not condemning protests organised by pro-Pakistani groups in London. But experts believe such messages often emerge ahead of a General Election but voters ultimately cast their ballots on much wider issues. "British elections often see noisy, self-promoting claims about the ability to deliver ethnic minority voters en bloc to swing seats from one party or another but these rarely stand up when the votes come in,” said Sunder Katwala, Director of the British Future think tank.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: anti-india, anti-pakistan, labour party, indian diaspora


Latest From World

The statement by Islamic Jihad's armed wing came after Israel confirmed it had targeted Bahaa Abu al-Atta, in an airstrike. (Photo: ANI)

Israeli airstrike kills Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza

Residents across a wide swath of Australia's east coast were bracing for

‘Stay Alert’: Millions in Australia brace for ‘catastrophic’ bushfires

Boeing on Monday said it expects the 737 MAX airplane, which was grounded after two crashes killed 346 people, to resume flying in January, delaying its return by one month. (Photo: File)

Boeing says 737 MAX expected to resume flying in January

A promotional video published by Saudi Arabia's state security agency categorises feminism, homosexuality and atheism as extremist ideas, even as the conservative Muslim kingdom seeks to promote tolerance and attract foreigners. (Representational Image)

Saudi Arabia labels feminism, homosexuality, atheism as ‘extremist ideas’



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

4 Indian firms including Tata, Adani in race for Rs 25K crore chopper deal for Navy

The strategic partnership model envisages tie-up between Indian and foreign firms leading to the acquisition of niche technologies and setting up of modern production facilities in India. (Photo: ANI)
 

Apple is going to kill the iPhone, AR glasses are the next big thing

Apple has already integrated AR features in existing iPhones through apps that use the phone’s camera to measure object dimensions.
 

It was hurting me badly: Shweta Tiwari on her second marriage with Abhinav Kohli

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli. (Photo: Twitter)
 

5 best smartphones to buy right now under Rs 20,000

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the latest in a long line of immensely popular value for money devices of the Redmi Note series.
 

Photo: Deepika Padukone falls sick after enjoying 'too much' at her bestie's wedding

Deepika Padukone. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bigg Boss 13: Paras' GF Akanksha is reason behind his grudge with Sidharth Shukla?

Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra and Akanksha Puri. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

UK academics protest as Cambridge scholar told to go back to India

However, the 31-year-old academic points out that she had supplied supporting documents to explain the absence, which was due to time spent in New Delhi for her PhD on ‘Gender, Class, and Labour in the New Economy of Urban India’. (Photo: Twitter)

'Uranium particles' detected at undeclared site in Iran, says UN's nuclear watchdog

Sources say the IAEA took samples from the site in the Turquzabad district of Tehran in the spring and that Iran has been slow in providing answers to explain the test results.(Representational Image)

Longest-serving British-Indian MP Keith Vaz announces retirement

A Labour MP for Leicester East from the past 32 years, Vaz announced his retirement, clearing he will not stand in the next month's General Elections, reported the Independent. (Photo: File)

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange 'may die in jail', says his father

John Shipton told reporters in Geneva that he had visited his son in a British prison two days ago and needed to

'Trump will not impose tariffs on imported European cars': outgoing EU chief

Trump is due to decide by mid-November whether to impose the supplemental tariffs on cars built in EU countries -- a step particularly feared by the big German automakers. (Photo: AFP | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham