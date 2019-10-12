World Europe 12 Oct 2019 Ethiopian PM Abiy Ah ...
Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed wins Nobel Peace Prize for 2019

The improving relations led to the lifting of United Nations sanctions on Eritrea, one of the world’s most reclusive nations.
Oslo: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2019 in recognition of his efforts to end his country’s long-running border conflict with Eritrea. The Norwegian Nobel Institute on Friday also praised the ‘important reforms’ that Abiy, Ethio-pia’s leader since April 2018, has launched at home.

Chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen said some people may consider it too early to give him the prize, but “it is now that Ahmed’s efforts need recognition and deserve encouragement.”

 

Abiy, 43, took office after widespread protests pressured the long-time ruling coalition and hurt one of the world's fastest growing economies. Africa’s young-est leader quickly annou-nced dramatic reforms and “Abiymania” began.

In a move that caused surprise in the long-turbulent Horn of Africa region, he said Ethiopia would accept a peace agreement with Eritrea, ending one of Africa’s longest-running conflicts. Within weeks, Eritrea’s longtime leader, visibly moved, visited Addis Ababa and communications and transport links were restored.

For the first time in two decades, long-divided families made tearful reunions.

The improving relations led to the lifting of United Nations sanctions on Eritrea, one of the world’s most reclusive nations. But Ethiopia’s reforms appear not to have inspired any in Eritrea, which has since closed border posts with its neighbour.

At home, Abiy offered one political surprise after another. He released tens of thousands of prisoners, welcomed home once-banned opposition groups and acknowledged past abuses. People expressed themselves freely on social media, and he announced that Ethiopia would hold free and fair elections in 2020.    

...
