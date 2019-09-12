World Europe 12 Sep 2019 There has never been ...
World, Europe

There has never been democracy in Balochistan: BHRC vice chief Hamdam

ANI
Published Sep 12, 2019, 6:12 pm IST
Updated Sep 12, 2019, 6:16 pm IST
‘The situation is very bad in Balochistan as Pakistan is kidnapping, killing and dumping people every day,’ Hassan Hamdam said.
‘Balochistan is ruled by the Pakistan army directly from Islamabad. The people are exploited by the Central government and their resources were taken away from them and used in other parts of Pakistan,’ added Hamdam. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘Balochistan is ruled by the Pakistan army directly from Islamabad. The people are exploited by the Central government and their resources were taken away from them and used in other parts of Pakistan,’ added Hamdam. (Photo: ANI)

Geneva: There has never been 'democracy' in Balochistan, claimed vice president of Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) Hassan Hamdam on Thursday.

"The situation is very bad in Balochistan as Pakistan is kidnapping, killing and dumping people every day. There has never been a democracy in Balochistan," Hamdam told ANI.

 

"Balochistan is ruled by the Pakistan army directly from Islamabad. The people are exploited by the Central government and their resources were taken away from them and used in other parts of Pakistan," added Hamdam.

He said: "Pakistan is not concerned about Baloch people and their development. The people in Balochistan are crying because they are rich in resources. Unfortunately, they are the poorest people living in Pakistan."

"Their children are not getting any education. They don't have jobs, infrastructure facilities, water, etc. There have no basic rights in the region. That is the reason why insurgency is intensifying in the region," Hamdam said.

He said the Pakistan army is using its false religious fundamentalism against Baloch intellectuals, students, and people.

"They want to put this message across Baloch people that you are against the Muslim country, which was created in the name of Islam. The real picture is that if you speak anything against Pakistan, it means you're against Islam or other Muslims," he added.

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: unhrc, kashmir at unhrc, balochistan, pakistan, baloch human rights council
Location: Switzerland, Geneve, Geneve


Latest From World

President Donald Trump on Wednesday warned Iran against further uranium enrichment but left open the possibility the US could lift sanctions to pave the way to a meeting with President Hassan Rouhani. (Photo: File)

'Very, very dangerous': Trump warns Iran but doesn't rule out lifting sanctions

Volkov said the raids were linked to their successful election strategy in Moscow which cut the presence of pro-government candidates in the city legislature by a half. (Photo: AFP)

Police raids homes and offices of opposition activists across Russia

Earlier this month, India and Pakistan had failed to finalise an agreement on the Kartarpur corridor following differences over key issues including Islamabad's insistence on charge a fee for allowing pilgrims to visit Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib. (Photo: ANI)

Pakistan to charge Kartarpur pilgrims USD 20 as service fee

China's capital of Beijing is on track to drop out from the list of the world's top 200 most-polluted cities this year, with hazardous smog concentrations falling to their lowest on record in August, data compiled by IQAir AirVisual showed on Thursday. (Representational Image)

Beijing set to exit list of world's top 200 most-polluted cities: report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train fare to be around Rs 3,000'

The present estimates suggest that the cost of the entire project would be Rs 1.08 lakh crore and attempts are being made to finish the project by December 2023, Khare said. (Photo: File)
 

Hyderabad family buys Ganesh laddu for Rs 17.6 lakh for good harvest

People who won the laddu feel it is as auspicious for good health and wealth. Winners distributed the laddu and farmers will spread it across the fields as they feel the laddu will help them to get good crop yield. (Photo: Representative)
 

Beijing set to exit list of world's top 200 most-polluted cities: report

China's capital of Beijing is on track to drop out from the list of the world's top 200 most-polluted cities this year, with hazardous smog concentrations falling to their lowest on record in August, data compiled by IQAir AirVisual showed on Thursday. (Representational Image)
 

PM Modi inaugurates India's first paperless legislative Assembly in Jharkhand

Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu and Chief Minister Raghubar Das were also present when PM Modi inaugurated the building. (Photo: File)
 

Electric Renault Kwid launched in China, looks like upcoming Kwid facelift

All-electric version of Kwid gets 26.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack to power its electric motor rated at 44PS/125Nm.
 

Petrol price up by 7 paise, diesel by Rs 5 paise across major cities

A litre of petrol now costs Rs 71.82 a litre in Delhi, Rs 77.50 in Mumbai, Rs 74.63 in Chennai, Rs 74.21in Bengaluru and Rs 74.49 in Kolkata. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Europe

Police raids homes and offices of opposition activists across Russia

Volkov said the raids were linked to their successful election strategy in Moscow which cut the presence of pro-government candidates in the city legislature by a half. (Photo: AFP)

'Breeding ground of terrorists': Baloch activist calls Pakistan at UNHRC

He added that the aid provided to Pakistan by foreign countries and international organizations to combat terrorism in its soil is instead being used to build madrassas for funding illegal activities and train suicide bombers for carrying out terror activities in the region. (Photo: ANI)

British woman sets off balloon in memory of father, it lands 1700 km away in Poland

An English woman released a helium balloon into the sky over Birmingham, England, to commemorate the first anniversary of her father's death. (Photo: AP)

‘Article 370 a tool to enhance terrorism in J&K’: Gilgit-Baltistan activist

Senge H Sering said Pakistan has failed in propagating its message in the international community and will play ‘the jihadi’ card. (Photo: ANI)

'Fabricated narrative from epicentre of terrorism': India on Pak's J&K rhetoric

(Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham